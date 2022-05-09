U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program Announces National Finalists, Regional Finalists, and State Winners in 20th Annual eCYBERMISSION Competition

Students in Grades 6-9 Tackle Real-World Challenges in Their Communities for a Chance to Advance to the National Judging & Educational Event and Earn Up To $10,000 in U.S. Saving Bonds

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM–The U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) announced the National Finalists, along with Regional Finalists and State Winners, in the 20th annual eCYBERMISSION competition. eCYBERMISSION is a free, online science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) competition for students in grades six through nine. Students are challenged to work in teams of 2-4 to identify a problem in their community to explore using scientific practices or solve with engineering design. Student prizes for each grade level are awarded at the state, regional, and national levels. eCYBERMISSION is an Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) competition administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA).

The teams’ Mission Folders—the official write-up of the project— were evaluated and scored by volunteer Virtual Judges to determine up to two state winners and up to 60 Regional Finalist teams. The Regional Finalists, up to the top three per grade for each of the five regions, competed at the regional competition in April. The highest-scoring team per grade level in each region, a total of 20 teams, will now compete as National Finalists at the National Judging & Educational Event (NJ&EE), taking place June 27-July 1 in Washington, D.C.

“The U.S. Army offers our hearty congratulations to all eCYBERMISSION Winners and Finalists on their impressive achievement,” said AEOP Cooperative Agreement Manager, Christina Weber. “The empathy and commitment of these students to creating a better Nation through STEM makes us confident that our future is in good hands. I look forward to seeing what they do next.”

“It’s exciting to see students expanding their imaginations and challenging their minds while developing possible solutions to real-world issues. eCYBERMISSION not only helps to envision a more technologically advanced and life-changing future, but it also gives us a glimpse into the amazing student talent present in STEM education today,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., Executive Director, NSTA. “Congratulations to all of the teams and their advisors for their hard work, dedication, and creative ideas.”

State winners received $1,000 in U.S. EE Savings Bonds or $500 in U.S. EE Savings Bonds for first and second place, respectively. Teams that moved forward as Regional Finalists received an additional $1,000 in U.S. EE Savings Bonds, with those placing first at the regional competition receiving an additional $2,000 in U.S. EE Savings Bonds. At the conclusion of the National Judging & Educational Event, all first-place National Winners will receive an additional $6,000 in U.S. EE Savings Bonds.

Registration for the 2022-2023 eCYBERMISSION competition opens in the fall. For a full list of winners, including Regional Finalists and State Winners, please visit www.ecybermission.com/NewsPress.

National Finalists

West

6th Grade – Cloudy with a chance of Robotics – Eagle, Idaho

7th Grade – Concrete Captains – Sunrise/Cocopah Middle Schools, Scottsdale, Arizona

8th Grade – Vision – Clark N. Johnsen Jr. High School, Tooele, Utah

9th Grade – H2O – Moanalua High School, Honolulu, Hawaii

North Central

6th Grade – Teem – Bay Sea Scouts, Inc., Bay Village, Ohio

7th Grade – Patton-Ervin – Canterbury Middle School, Fort Wayne, Indiana

8th Grade – OMg – Granger Middle School, Aurora, Illinois

9th Grade – Pads for the Planet – Isthmus Montessori Academy, Madison, Wisconsin

South Central

6th Grade – Oh, Deer! – St. Richard Catholic School, Jackson, Mississippi

7th Grade – Plastic Patrol – Southcrest Christian School, Lubbock, Texas

8th Grade – Counterfeit Catchers – Southcrest Christian School, Lubbock, Texas

9th Grade – Biochange – Science Rocks U, Levelland, Texas

North East

6th Grade – Myco-Risers – Herndon, Virginia

7th Grade – StopFire Brigade – Andover West Middle School, Andover, Massachusetts

8th Grade – AO Hydro Heroes – Rachel Carson Middle School, Herndon, Virginia

9th Grade – Busy Bee Tech – High Tech High School, Secaucus, New Jersey

South East

6th Grade – River Revivers – Providence Day School, Charlotte, North Carolina

7th Grade – Team AstroSTEM – Ocean Bay Middle School, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

8th Grade – Supernovas – White Station Middle School, Memphis, Tennessee

9th Grade – Challengers – Greenbrier Middle School, Evans, Georgia

About eCYBERMISSION



eCYBERMISSION is an online science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competition for students in grades six through nine that promotes teamwork, self-discovery, and the real-life applications of STEM. Students work in teams, with the help of a Team Advisor, to choose a problem in their community to explore with science or solve with engineering. Students experience STEM firsthand and learn how they can use it to change the world while interacting with STEM professionals and competing for state, regional, and national awards. eCYBERMISSION students have applied for and received patents, expanded their projects into businesses, and achieved further national recognition, including the first ever TIME’s “Kid of the Year”. eCYBERMISSION is part of the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) and administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA).

About the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP)



The United States Army has long recognized that a scientifically and technologically literate citizenry is our nation’s best hope for a secure, rewarding, and successful future. For over 50 years, the U.S. Army has supported a wide range of educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for our youth, college, and graduate students, as well as our valued teachers. Through AEOP, the U.S. Army continues its long tradition and strong commitment to the advancement of STEM education and literacy. Leveraging its most valuable assets – world-class scientists and engineers and research facilities – AEOP offers our nation’s youth and teachers a collaborative, cohesive portfolio of opportunities that effectively engage future workforce generations in meaningful, real-world STEM experiences, competitions, and paid internships. For more information about AEOP, please visit www.usaeop.com.

About the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA)



The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field.

