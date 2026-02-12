U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Selects Tetra Tech for $49 Million Multiple-Award A-E Design Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#leadingwithscience--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Portland District awarded the Company a position on a 5-year multiple-award contract with a shared capacity of $49 million, to provide architectural and engineering (A-E) design services for critical navigation and water control infrastructure.

Under the 5-year contract, Tetra Tech engineers, scientists, and technical specialists will provide comprehensive design and technical services to optimize and improve the resilience of a wide range of essential structures such as locks, dams, levees, and flood zone management infrastructure. Our teams will plan, design, and perform advanced computer modeling for dam safety, migratory fish passage, flood risk management, inland and coastal navigation, and other civil works projects.

“Tetra Tech has supported USACE to deliver innovative engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to design resilient water resources and inland navigation infrastructure, support the safety of local communities, and facilitate economic growth.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

