U.S. Army Awards L3Harris ENVG-B Production Order

LONDONDERRY, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) received a $256 million order from the U.S. Army for continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B). This is the first order for the ENVG-B’s Program of Record full-scale production IDIQ, which will total nearly $1 billion over 10 years.





“ We are committed to ensuring U.S. soldiers stay steps ahead of peer adversaries at all times, and we are honored to put modern night-vision solutions into the hands of more warfighters as part of the ENVG-B program,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “ Our continued partnership with the Army and internal technology investments will keep this system ahead of the threat for years to come.”

“ L3Harris’ Londonderry workforce plays a critical role in support of our national security,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. “ This award I helped secure for the ENVG-B program will continue to support production of their cutting-edge night vision capability for the warfighter. I’ll continue working in Congress to keep New Hampshire on the frontlines of producing this critical technology.”

The L3Harris ENVG-B systems enhance situational awareness at greater distances at night and in low-light environments with industry-leading Figure of Merit levels. L3Harris has delivered more than 13,000 ENVG-B systems to the Army to date. The company has also delivered more than 20,000 advanced vision goggles to warfighters worldwide, including the company’s Binocular Night Vision Device – Fused solution.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Jason Simpson

Communication Systems



Jason.Simpson01@L3Harris.com

603-400-9285

Sara Banda

Corporate



Media@L3Harris.com

321-306-8927