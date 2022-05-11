U.S. Army Awards HSGS-Ameresco Comprehensive Solar Photovoltaic Construction Project

Construction of the 1.5 MW ground mount solar photovoltaic system will provide critical on-site generation for Tooele Army Depot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SUMMERVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—HSGS-Ameresco, LLC, a joint venture certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the Small Business Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), today announced that it has been awarded a $7.9 million contract to design and construct a 1.5 MW ground mount solar photovoltaic (PV) system for the U.S. Army at its Tooele Army Depot located in Tooele, Utah.

The ground mount solar PV array will help to reduce electrical costs the base incurs annually with traditional power sources. Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS) and Ameresco entered a joint venture in August 2021 as part of the SBA Mentor Protégé Program, which helps eligible small businesses – known as protégés – gain exposure and win government contracts through partnerships with more experienced companies, which are referred to as mentors. Throughout the partnership, Ameresco provides mentorship to HSGS, bringing its expertise in providing cleantech solutions to customers in the Federal sector.

HSGS and Ameresco have previously worked together to provide renewable energy solutions for several divisions of the federal government, including contracts for the U.S. Army, Department of Veteran Affairs, and NASA. Building on this history of HSGS supporting Ameresco projects as a subcontractor, the Tooele Army Depot project marks the first time that a contract has been awarded to the joint venture the companies recently launched, HSGS-Ameresco, LLC.

“The United States military is dependent on many different facilities around the country, and the Tooele Army Depot is one of the posts that is critical to our national security,” said Dave McNeil, President and CEO of HSGS-Ameresco. “We are honored and excited to work as a joint venture to continue supporting those who protect our nation.”

Originally opened in 1942, the Tooele Army Depot is a United State Army Joint Munitions Command post in Tooele Country, Utah. The post has primarily served as a storage site for reserve and training ammunition for the United States, among other related tasks.

“The award of the 1.5 MW ground mount solar PV system contract at the Tooele Army Depot marks the start of an exciting next chapter for our relationship with HSGS,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “We are always thrilled to support the U.S. Army in reaching their clean energy goals, and we are extremely excited to implement our innovative, solar solutions and expertise in collaboration with HSGS.”

Construction is set to begin in summer 2022 and reach completion by fall 2023.

About HSGS-Ameresco

The HSGS-Ameresco team has extensive Federal contracting expertise, specializing in design-build services, energy savings performance contracts (ESPC), and Energy Supply Agreements (ESAs)/Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The company helps Federal agencies reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint, assure their missions, improve their energy security and resiliency postures, and meet and exceed statutory requirements regarding energy management and the sustainability of Federal facilities.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. Ameresco’s portion of this project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2022.

