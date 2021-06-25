tZERO Launches New Crypto App With Higher Buy Limits, Additional Cryptocurrencies & Faster Settlement Times

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, through its tZERO Crypto unit, announced today that it has launched a new update on the tZERO Crypto app, a cryptocurrency trading platform available on iOS and Android devices. The update includes higher buy limits, a total of seven cryptocurrencies, and faster settlement times. To enable these upgrades, tZERO Crypto partnered with a third-party custodian that will custody investors’ assets in a secure, regulated hosted wallet environment.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “ We are excited to improve the cryptocurrency trading experience on the tZERO Crypto app through today’s update. These enhancements lay the foundation to implement a unified consumer-facing user experience product to trade all assets, including digital securities, cryptocurrencies, publicly traded stocks, and, potentially, eligible NFTs.”

Higher Buy Limits: The tZERO Crypto app now supports $25,000 per day deposit limits as part of its standard offering.

Additional Cryptocurrencies: The tZERO Crypto app now supports Chainlink (LINK), Bitcoin SV (BSV), and Basic Attention Token (BAT), with plans to add more assets in the near future.

Faster Settlement Times: It no longer takes days for orders to settle. Purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies purchased through the tZERO Crypto app will now settle instantly, giving investors the freedom to make multiple trades on the same day.

Industry-Leading Customer Service: tZERO Crypto app customer service responds more quickly than its competitors, priding itself on its same-day response rate during business hours.

tZERO submitted the iOS and Android versions of its updated app today. Once the apps are approved by Apple and Google, investors will be able to access the new version. These new features will be available in all states where the tZERO Crypto app and the custodian partner services are currently available.

Launched in June 2019, the tZERO Crypto App allows investors to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Ravencoin (RVN). For more information, visit https://www.tzero.com/trade-assets.

About tZERO



tZERO Group, Inc. and its broker-dealer subsidiaries (tZERO) provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO Crypto



tZERO Crypto, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Crypto, Inc. and tZERO Group, Inc. are not registered broker-dealers, underwriters, investment banks, or investment advisers, and are not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to the users of the tZERO Crypto app. No broker-dealer affiliate of tZERO Group, Inc. is involved in the transactions and services offered by the tZERO Crypto App. tZERO Crypto, Inc. is licensed as an authorized money transmitter in every jurisdiction in which it does business that requires such authorization. tZERO Crypto relies upon third-party services to provide fiat and virtual currency custody services to its customers. See the legal disclosures and list of tZERO Crypto, Inc.’s licensing authorities on https://www.tzero.com/crypto-app/licenses.pdf for more information.

Investor Notice



Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations



This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

