tZERO Crypto App Adds Three New Crypto Assets, Growing Supported Assets by 350% YoY

Polygon (MATIC), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Maker (MKR) Are Now Available on the tZERO Crypto App

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that the tZERO Crypto app, a cryptocurrency trading platform, launched support of Polygon (MATIC), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Maker (MKR), increasing its cryptocurrency offering to 18 coins, over a 3x increase compared to December 2020.

tZERO Interim CEO and Chief Legal Officer Alan Konevsky stated, “ Having significantly increased the number of coins on the tZERO Crypto app in 2021, we are proud to offer our users a robust crypto offering as a part of our planned merged, UX-first cross-asset experience. We plan to continue to increase the number and range of attractive and compliant assets and adjacent products and services on our platform in 2022.”

Polygon (MATIC)

MATIC is an ERC-20 token that is used to power Polygon, a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. The MATIC token serves dual purposes: securing the network through staking and paying for the transaction fees.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

ENJ is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency used to back the value of next-generation fungibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Maker (MKR)

Created by MakerDAO, MKR is an ERC-20, governance token and recapitalization source of the Maker Protocol, which manages the Dai stablecoin.

The tZERO Crypto App was launched in 2019 and allows investors to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Dogecoin (DOGE), USD Coin (USDC), 0x (ZRX), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Ravencoin (RVN), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar Lumen (XLM), Cardano (ADA), Compound (COMP), Uniswap (UNI), Polygon (MATIC), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Maker (MKR). The tZERO Crypto app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. For more information on the tZERO Crypto app, visit https://www.tzero.com/crypto.

Important Risk Information

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO Crypto

tZERO Crypto, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Crypto, Inc. and tZERO Group, Inc. are not registered broker-dealers, underwriters, investment banks, or investment advisers, and are not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to the users of the tZERO Crypto app. No broker-dealer affiliate of tZERO Group, Inc. is involved in the transactions and services offered by the tZERO Crypto App. tZERO Crypto, Inc. is licensed as an authorized money transmitter in every jurisdiction in which it does business that requires such authorization. tZERO Crypto relies upon third-party services to provide fiat and virtual currency custody services to its customers. See the legal disclosures and list of tZERO Crypto, Inc.’s licensing authorities on https://www.tzero.com/crypto-app/licenses.pdf for more information.

