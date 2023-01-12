tZERO Announces Appointment of New Chief Technology Officer

William Andreozzi, a Financial Technology Veteran Joins tZERO to Revolutionize the Private Financial Markets

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–tZERO is pleased to announce the appointment of William Andreozzi as the new Chief Technology Officer. William brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of digital asset trading and blockchain technology to the company.

With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, William has a proven track record of success in leading development teams and implementing innovative solutions. He will be responsible for leading the technical strategy and direction of the company and overseeing the development of tZERO’s trading platform and other products.

“ We are excited to welcome Bill to our team and look forward to the contributions he will make as our new CTO,” said David Goone, CEO of tZERO. “ With Bill’s experience and expertise, we are confident that tZERO will continue to be at the forefront of the digital asset trading industry.”

William is an AWS certified Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect and SysOps Administrator including security industry experience, and having developed several patented technologies. He is a skilled communicator successful at building and strengthening relationships across corporate functions and varied targeted audiences. William has been a public speaker for blockchain, machine learning, TensorFlow and AWS Kinesis. He previously worked at Microsoft, Towncompass, ANC, Seattle Seahawks, Global Coalition for Efficient Logistics amongst other early to later stage companies. William is passionate about using technology to bring transparency and accessibility to financial markets.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations, or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

Contacts

tZERO

Anastasiia Litvinova



pr@tzero.com