Tyler Technologies to Participate in January and February Investor Conferences

Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will attend the Needham Annual Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Brian will participate in a 9:30 a.m. ET fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Brian will also attend the Wolfe Research “March Madness” Software Conference at the Wolfe Research offices in New York City on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Brian will host one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the Needham Annual Growth Conference fireside chat will be accessible at https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

