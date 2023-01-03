Tyler Technologies to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 10-12, 2023.

Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, at 1:30 p.m. ET and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the fireside discussion will be accessible at https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

