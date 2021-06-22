Tyler Technologies Named to Washington Post’s Top Workplaces List for 2021

Herndon, Virginia, office recognized for the sixth year

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechnologies—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that its Herndon, Virginia, office has been recognized by the Washington Post as a top workplace for 2021. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has been included on this list and the sixth year overall. Tyler was included in the Midsize company category.

“The past year has proven what I already knew – that it is the team, not the office space, that makes for a great workplace,” said Kris Collo, president of Tyler’s Federal Division. “I am so proud of how our team has responded to the challenges we’ve faced. They’ve maintained their positivity and their productivity, staying close as a team even as we’ve been working remotely. We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace for a sixth time.”

Tyler’s Herndon, Virginia, office was initially the office location for MicroPact, Inc., a specialized, vertically oriented case management and business process management application company, which was acquired by Tyler in February 2019. Tyler’s Herndon office is now the headquarters for Tyler’s Federal Division, which has 284 team members.

Tyler was recognized alongside 78 other companies in the Midsize company category, which includes industries such as technology firms, government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services and law firms.

Since 2014, the Washington Post Top Workplaces program recognizes the best places to work in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The results are based on a scientific employee survey process, which is managed by employee engagement firm Energage. In total, more than 3,500 public, private, nonprofit, and governmental employers in the region were invited to take part in the nomination process.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Contacts

Kristin Welsh



Allyn Media, on behalf of Tyler Technologies



214.871.7723



kristin@allynmedia.com