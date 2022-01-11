Tyler Technologies Named to 2022 GovTech 100 List

Tyler included on the list for the sixth consecutive year

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #GovTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector, has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company for 2022.

The annual list is published by Government Technology magazine, a division of e.Republic Inc., and recognizes 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the United States. The list is shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors, and Government Technology’s editorial team. 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year Tyler has been recognized.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Government Technology as a GovTech 100 company this year,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Tyler remains committed to helping the public sector create smarter, safer, and stronger communities through technology. Especially with Tyler’s historic acquisition of NIC Inc. last year, we are well positioned to bring more efficient and comprehensive technology solutions that will help connect citizens and their communities.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

