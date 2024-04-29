Tyler Technologies Announces 2024 Maine App Challenge Winners

Tyler has gifted $100,000 in college scholarships since program’s inception

“We’re proud to recognize these talented individuals in this year’s Maine App Challenge,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP & Civic Division. “We hope that this contest continues to inspire these students to pursue STEM-related careers in the future. Companies in Maine, including Tyler, would welcome the talent of these bright students.”

This year’s winners are:

First place: Violet Blum Levine of Deering High School created PTConnect, a system for easily scheduling parent-teacher conferences.

The winners received scholarships totaling $10,000 in 529 college savings plans, presented at Tyler’s awards ceremony on April 27 at the University of Maine System Maine Center in Portland. Tyler awarded $500 to Casco Bay High School in Portland for having the most teams or individuals submitting an eligible entry.

Similar to last year, Tyler collaborated with the Foster Center for Innovation at the University of Maine to host a series of free workshops for students to help with brainstorming, prototyping, and testing their applications. Tyler also partnered with the University of Maine on its Fundamentals of Innovation (INV121) course available online to high school students as an early college course that allows them to earn college credits while designing an app submission for the Maine App Challenge.

“The University of Maine has welcomed the opportunity to engage with Tyler and these talented students in the Maine App Challenge over the past few years,” said Renee Kelly, associate vice president of strategic partnerships, innovation, and engagement for the University of Maine. “It’s rewarding to see how excited the students have been during campus tours, workshops, and courses that have helped them in their app development this year.”

The Maine App Challenge introduces students to STEM-related disciplines and supports the notion that these students can excel in this field while remaining in Maine. Since its inception, the Maine App Challenge has gifted more than $100,000 in 529 college savings plans to students in Maine.

For more information about the Maine App Challenge, please contact MACT@tylertech.com.

