Two Market Research Industry Firsts: M Science & Sundial Launching an Exclusive Consumer Transaction Data Solution and a No-code Analysis Tool

Sundial provides access to a large and growing panel of consumer transaction data with access to pre-tagged tickers (400+ public companies) and merchants (1600+)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sundial, a new data platform dedicated to providing the highest quality alternative data and affiliate of M Science LLC, launched two industry firsts: Sundial Transact, an exclusive consumer transaction data solution, and Sundial Custom, a proprietary no-code query & analysis tool. Sundial Transact is powered by data from over 11 million credit and debit card accounts, and Sundial Custom allows users to perform sophisticated queries in a no-code web GUI environment. With the launch of these two products, clients can easily and quickly gain differentiated insights into consumer behavior in an intuitive environment.

“Sundial was created to empower our clients to find value in data, and the combination of Sundial Transact and Sundial Custom furthers that objective,” said Spenser Marshall, Head of Sundial. “We want our clients to be able to access differentiated data reliably and efficiently. We are thrilled to provide a curated selection of data and software tools that we have tested and reviewed.”

Sundial Transact is a consumer transaction solution that is being brought to market for the first time. Sundial Transact is currently powered by information from over 11 million accounts in the US, with international data to follow next year. Panelists come from hundreds of financial institutions, ranging from small community banks to large national banks, providing a differentiated userbase to Sundial’s clients.

Sundial Custom allows clients to perform sophisticated queries against the data, directly from their web browser in a no-code environment, providing clients an intuitive query tool to perform analyses that historically required expensive infrastructure and personnel. Sundial Custom pushes past legacy transaction data analysis methodologies and grants users speed, savings, and reliability.

M Science analysts have begun incorporating Sundial Transact in their research; Sundial is an affiliate of M Science LLC, and deeply collaborates with and leverages M Science data engineers, research analysts, and legal professionals, bringing decades of combined experience in the alternative data arena.

“Adding a differentiated consumer transaction solution is invaluable to our research process, for several reasons,” said John Tomlinson, M Science’s Global Director of Research. “Used by itself, Sundial Transact is a powerful solution to forecast company KPIs, but when used in conjunction with other alternative data solutions, it has allowed us to leverage multiple datasets to triangulate around inflections in consumer trends. This gives us even greater conviction when making off-consensus calls.”

By launching a differentiated consumer transaction solution paired with an intuitive custom query interface, Sundial is accelerating alternative data research into a new era of functionality.

Sundial was established in 2022 to provide unmodeled data solutions and data consultation to investors and corporates. Sundial is an affiliate of M Science LLC, and collaborates with M Science data scientists, research analysts and legal professionals to bring data solutions to investors. M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF). Currently, all datasets offered by Sundial are also used by M Science research analysts in investment research. For more information visit www.sundialdata.com.

