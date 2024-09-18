Two Hudson Street Holdings Corporation Rebrands to 2Hudson, Leading the Charge in Responsible Solutions for Environmental Comfort

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two Hudson Street Holdings Corporation, the parent company of Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc. (“MPN”) and Mobile Steam Boiler Rental Corporation (“MSBRC”), is excited to announce its rebranding to 2Hudson. This rebrand represents the company’s strategic evolution, highlighting its commitment to pioneering sustainable practices while continuing to deliver innovative environmental comfort solutions to the NYC Metro area.





Pioneering Sustainability in Urban Infrastructure

The rebranding to 2Hudson represents the company’s alignment with the increased need for sustainability in urban infrastructure. As New York City’s heating industry is faced with a transformative shift towards decarbonization and energy efficiency, 2Hudson is at the forefront, offering cutting-edge products and services designed to meet the unique environmental demands of the modern urban environment.

“Our new brand identity is a powerful representation of our strategic focus on sustainability and innovation,” said Jaime Tetrault, President and CEO of 2Hudson. “This is more than just a name change; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to driving sustainable growth and providing our customers with the most efficient and high-quality solutions in the heating industry.”

The Significance of 2Hudson

The name “2Hudson” was inspired by Henry Hudson, the explorer whose journey along the Hudson River laid the foundation for the development of New York City and the Hudson Valley. In the same way that Hudson’s exploration opened new pathways for trade and commerce, 2Hudson is dedicated to exploring new frontiers in sustainable technology, contributing to the growth of the communities and industries it serves.

The name also sticks to the roots of the holding company and Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc., which were both founded at Two Hudson Street in Sleepy Hollow, NY.

A Unified, Forward-Thinking Brand Identity

2Hudson has launched a new logo, tagline, and website, in conjunction with the rebrand, all embodying the company’s forward-looking approach. This rebranding initiative extends to MPN and MSBRC, with updated logos, whose unified colors signify a shared commitment to sustainability while honoring the history of both companies. The redesigned logos also incorporate elements that align with trusted industry leaders like Cleaver-Brooks and Oilon ChillHeat, reinforcing 2Hudson’s position as a leader in the field.

Upholding Core Values Amidst Change

While the brand identity has evolved, 2Hudson remains deeply committed to the values that have guided its success in the industry: innovation, sustainability, and delivering the highest quality products and services. 2Hudson will continue to focus on providing comprehensive, sustainable heating solutions that support the environmental goals of the greater NYC Metro area and beyond.

About 2Hudson

2Hudson is a diversified holding company with a robust portfolio in the heating industry, focused on delivering sustainable and innovative solutions. Committed to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, 2Hudson aims to create long-term value for both its customers and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.2hudson.com.

