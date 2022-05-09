Two Channel Veterans from Code42 Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

Recognized for their roles in Code42’s momentum delivering innovative Insider Risk Management solutions to the channel

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Code42, the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named channel industry veterans Melissa Caress and Sara Monaco, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Code42 is a channel-first organization, with its Accelerate Partner Program strategically contributing to its 2021 Annual Recurring Revenue growth of more than 125%. Caress and Monaco have played critical roles in Code42’s ongoing channel momentum as the company continues to take IRM mainstream through its award-winning Code42® Incydr™ product.

“The success we’ve achieved in growing our channel sales and program wouldn’t be possible without the tireless dedication of Melissa and Sara,” said Faraz Siraj, vice president of channel sales at Code42. “Their work is pivotal to our ongoing growth as we deliver to the channel innovative Insider Risk Management solutions that protect company data – IP, source code and product plans – in line with how we work today in cloud-based, collaboration-focused work environments.”

Melissa Caress has been working in the channel for over 20 years. Her passion for channel marketing has helped her establish a strong network of partners within the channel, which have fueled the growth of Code42’s Accelerate Partner Program. As national channel account manager, Caress works to expand Code42’s network of VAR partners and educate the company’s sales team on best practices for working with the channel.

Sara Monaco has spent over ten years of her career in the channel with a sole focus on cybersecurity. Her experience as a sales rep working for a 100% channel company inspired her to switch positions to more closely build relationships with partners. As the northeast channel account manager, Monaco has increased engagement with both national and regional partners while also working closely with the sales and marketing teams to ensure success with the channel.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

Code42 continues to earn channel industry recognition. The company was recently named to CRN’s annual Security 100 list and 2022 Partner Program Guide, and Code42’s vice president of channel sales, Faraz Siraj, was named to CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list.

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Code42

Code42 is the Insider Risk Management leader. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Incydr solution rapidly detects data loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. The Code42 Instructor solution helps enterprises drive secure work habits by incorporating timely, hyper-relevant Insider Risk awareness training videos to reduce risk events due to accidental and negligent end-user behaviors.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider threats while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, the Code42 Incydr solution is FedRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit code42.com or join the conversation on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

