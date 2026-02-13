Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.37 billion, up 14% reported and 12% organic year-over-year

Full Year Revenue of $5.07 billion, up 14% reported and 13% organic year-over-year

Fourth Quarter and Full Year GAAP Income from Operations of $57 million and $158 million, respectively

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Non-GAAP Income from Operations of $256 million and $924 million, respectively

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was one of the most balanced and successful years of execution in Twilio’s history and has fundamentally transformed our financial profile and innovation velocity,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio. “We accelerated revenue growth, expanded operating margins, and delivered significant growth in free cash flow. Importantly, our vision is resonating with customers and Twilio is quickly becoming a foundational infrastructure layer in the age of AI.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.37 billion, up 14% year-over-year.

Organic revenue growth of 12% year-over-year.

GAAP income from operations of $56.8 million, compared with GAAP income from operations of $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $255.6 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $197.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.30 based on 152.3 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.08 based on 153.5 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $1.33 based on 158.5 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, compared with non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $1.00 based on 160.6 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $271.6 million and free cash flow of $256.1 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $108.4 million and free cash flow of $93.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $5.07 billion, up 14% year-over-year.

Organic revenue growth of 13% year-over-year.

GAAP income from operations of $157.8 million, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $53.7 million for the full year 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $924.0 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $714.4 million for the full year 2024.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.21 based on 159.8 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.66 based on 165.9 million weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2024.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $4.89 based on 159.8 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, compared with non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $3.67 based on 169.2 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 billion and free cash flow of $945.4 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $716.2 million and free cash flow of $657.5 million for the full year 2024.

Key Metrics

More than 402,000 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2025 compared to more than 325,000 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2024.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 109% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 106% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 108% for the full year 2025 compared to Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 104% for the full year 2024.

5,587 employees as of December 31, 2025.

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts Q4 2025

Results Full Year 2025

Results Revenue $1,366 $5,067 Y/Y Revenue Growth 14% 14% Y/Y Organic Revenue Growth 12% 13% Amount Margin Amount Margin GAAP income from operations $57 4.2% $158 3.1% Non-GAAP income from operations $256 18.7% $924 18.2% Net cash provided by operating activities $272 20% $1,003 20% Free cash flow $256 19% $945 19% GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $(46) $34 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $211 $782 GAAP net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $(0.30) $0.21 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $1.33 $4.89

Share Repurchase Program

In January 2025, Twilio’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which Twilio may repurchase up to $2.0 billion in aggregate value of its outstanding Class A common stock. The program is set to expire on December 31, 2027. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Twilio repurchased $198.0 million in aggregate value of shares of Class A common stock. Twilio completed approximately $854.6 million of aggregate repurchases in 2025 and has approximately $1.1 billion of the originally authorized amount available for future repurchases as of December 31, 2025.

Outlook

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, Twilio is initiating a revenue range of $1.335 to $1.345 billion, which implies a reported revenue growth range of 14% to 15% and an organic revenue growth range of 10% to 11% year-over-year. In addition, Twilio is initiating a first quarter non-GAAP income from operations range of $240 to $250 million. Lastly, Twilio expects first quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.21 to $1.26, based on non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 158 million.

Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts Q1 2026

Guidance Revenue $1,335 - $1,345 Y/Y Revenue Growth 14% - 15% Y/Y Organic Revenue Growth 10% - 11% Non-GAAP income from operations $240 - $250 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $1.21 - $1.26 Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding 158 (1) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance assumes no impact from volatility of foreign exchange rates.

For fiscal year 2026, Twilio is initiating a reported revenue growth range of 11.5% to 12.5% and an organic revenue growth range of 8% to 9% year-over-year. In addition, Twilio expects full-year non-GAAP gross profit growth to be similar to its organic revenue growth range. Lastly, Twilio is initiating a 2026 non-GAAP income from operations range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion, as well as a free cash flow range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

Dollars in millions FY26

Guidance Y/Y Revenue Growth 11.5% - 12.5% Y/Y Organic Revenue Growth 8% - 9% Non-GAAP income from operations $1,040 - $1,060 Free cash flow $1,040 - $1,060

Conference Call Information

Twilio is hosting a Q&A conference call today, February 12, 2026, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET), and investors and analysts should register for the webcast in advance by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sd32a7ii/. The live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, and Twilio’s supplemental earnings presentation, will be available on the investor relations website.

Twilio uses its investor relations website, its X feed (@twilio) and its LinkedIn page as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio Inc.

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) visit www.twilio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call include, but are not limited to, statements about: our future financial and operating performance and outlook, including our expected financial and operating results, guidance and targets, including the assumptions underlying such guidance and targets; our anticipated strategies and business plans and our ability to successfully execute them; our ability to drive growth, profitability and free cash flow; our ability to maintain cost discipline and drive operating leverage; future investments and expenses; our expectations regarding carrier fees, and our related actions, and the impact of such fees on our financial and operating performance, including guidance; our expectations regarding our margins, including regarding price actions, product mix and growth in higher-margin products; our expectations regarding capital returns to shareholders, including share repurchases; our expectations regarding revenue from ISVs and self-serve customers; our expectations regarding our cross-sell, upsell and solution selling efforts; our pipeline of new business; the benefits our customers derive from our products; our ability to expand into new and existing markets; our innovation roadmap and the development, release and adoption of our products (and the timing thereof); the effects of our go-to-market efforts to drive profitable growth and capture market share; our expectations related to being a foundational infrastructure layer in the AI era; our expectations regarding seasonal impacts; and our expectations regarding the macroeconomic environment. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the impact of global economic and political conditions and uncertainties; the accuracy of our forecasts and metrics; fluctuations in our results of operations and the levels of our customers’ usage of our platform; our ability to attract and retain customers and expand their usage of our platform; our ability to develop new products and integrate our products with third-party products effectively; our ability to manage our growth and strategic changes to our business; our ability to compete effectively in intensely competitive markets; the occurrence of and our ability to manage cybersecurity breaches and other incidents impacting our networks and systems or those of our third-party service providers; our ability to manage changes in network service provider fees and optimize our network service provider coverage and connectivity; and our compliance with industry standards, laws and regulations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should any of these risks materialize, or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual financial results could differ materially from our projections or those implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which the statements were made, or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying conference call include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those listed below. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of results of operations and assist in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. We believe organic revenue and organic revenue growth are useful in understanding the ongoing results of our operations. We believe free cash flow and free cash flow margin provide useful supplemental information to help investors understand underlying trends in our business and our liquidity.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered substitutes for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this press release. We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and the accompanying conference call, or a GAAP reconciliation, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding forward-looking GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

Non‑GAAP Gross Profit and Non‑GAAP Gross Margin. For the periods presented, we define non‑GAAP gross profit and non‑GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation.

Non‑GAAP Operating Expenses. For the periods presented, we define non‑GAAP operating expenses (including categories of operating expenses) as GAAP operating expenses (and categories of operating expenses) adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets divested, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contributions, restructuring costs, and impairment of long-lived assets.

Non‑GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non‑GAAP Operating Margin. For the periods presented, we define non‑GAAP income (loss) from operations and non‑GAAP operating margin as GAAP income (loss) from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets divested, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contributions, restructuring costs, impairment of long-lived assets, and gains or losses on lease termination.

Non‑GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Non‑GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders. For the periods presented, we define non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non‑GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (which we refer to as “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share”) as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets divested, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, losses on impairment of strategic investments, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, accretion of debt discount and issuance costs, provision of income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments, income tax benefit related to acquisitions, charitable contributions, share of losses from equity method investment, impairment of equity method investment, restructuring costs, impairment of long-lived assets, gains or losses on or impairment of strategic investments, and gains or losses on lease termination.

Organic Revenue. For the periods presented, we define organic revenue as GAAP revenue, excluding (i) revenue from each acquired business and revenue from incremental increases to application-to-person (“A2P”) fees imposed by major U.S. carriers on our core messaging business, in each case until the beginning of the first full quarter following the one-year anniversary of the closing date of such acquisition or the initial date such fees were charged and (ii) revenue from each divested business beginning in the quarter of the closing date of such divestiture; provided that (a) if an acquisition closes or such fees are initially charged on the first day of a quarter, such revenue will be included in organic revenue beginning on the one-year anniversary of the closing date of such acquisition or the initial date such fees were charged and (b) if a divestiture closes on the last day of a quarter, such revenue will be included in organic revenue for that quarter. As used in this definition, A2P fees refers to fees imposed by U.S. mobile carriers for A2P messages delivered to their subscribers, and we pass these fees to our messaging customers at cost.

Organic Revenue Growth. For the periods presented, we calculate organic revenue growth by dividing (i) organic revenue for the period presented less organic revenue in the comparative period by (ii) organic revenue in the comparative period. If revenue from certain acquisitions, divestitures or A2P fees is included or excluded in organic revenue in the period presented, then revenue from the same acquisitions, divestitures and A2P fees is included or excluded in organic revenue in the comparative period for purposes of the organic revenue growth calculation. As a result, organic revenue used in this calculation for the comparative period will not always equal organic revenue reported for the comparative period.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. For the periods presented, we define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, excluding capitalized software development costs and purchases of long-lived and intangible assets, and we define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue.

Operating Metrics

We review a number of operational and financial metrics, including Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These metrics are not based on any standardized industry methodology and are not necessarily calculated in the same manner or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Similarly, these metrics may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of our competitors due to differences in methodology. The numbers that we use to calculate Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate are based on internal data. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable judgments and estimates for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage. We regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy. If investors or analysts do not perceive our metrics to be accurate representations of our business, or if we discover material inaccuracies in our metrics, our reputation, business, results of operations, and financial condition would be harmed.

Active Customer Accounts. We define an Active Customer Account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which we have recognized at least $5 of revenue in the last month of the period. A single organization may constitute multiple unique Active Customer Accounts if it has multiple account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate Active Customer Account. Active Customer Accounts excludes customer accounts from Zipwhip, Inc. (“Zipwhip”). The number of Active Customer Accounts is rounded down to the nearest thousand.

Our business and customer relationships have grown since we began reporting the number of Active Customer Accounts using the above definition, which is anchored to a minimum $5 monthly revenue figure. We have a large number of Active Customer Accounts with relatively low individual spend that in the aggregate do not drive a significant portion of our revenue. Due to this dynamic, we believe that the number of Active Customer Accounts, as currently defined, is less informative now as an indicator of the growth of our business and future revenue trends than it has been in prior periods.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Our Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate compares the total revenue from all Active Customer Accounts and customer accounts from Zipwhip in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, we first identify the cohort of Active Customer Accounts and customer accounts from Zipwhip that were Active Customer Accounts or customer accounts from Zipwhip in the same quarter of the prior year.

Investor Contact:

Rodney Nelson

ir@Twilio.com

or

Media Contact:

Caitlin Epstein

press@Twilio.com