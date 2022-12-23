Twig Expands Its Market Reach With Acquisition of Vybe Technologies

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twig, the company based on circular economy principles, is continuing its expansion with the acquisition of Vybe technology, a leading provider of teen banking services.

This new development follows the recent acquisitions of UK businesses Loopster and Mobi.market, and marks a major milestone for Twig as it strives to become the go-to platform for the Gen Z market.

Twig CEO, Geri Cupi commented on the news, “We are so excited to be taking this step forward, and are confident that it will help us expand our reach to even more customers. With technology Vybe team built, we are able to offer our users a more comprehensive suite of services, including teen banking and financial literacy education. This will help us better serve the Gen Z audience, and provide them with the tools they need to be successful in their financial lives.”

The addition of Vybe to Twig’s portfolio further solidifies its commitment to being a leader in the Gen Z market. With its focus on circular economy principles, Twig is looking to make a long-term impact on the industry and provide its users with the best products and services available.

This acquisition is just the latest in Twig’s string of successes, and the company is looking forward to continuing to expand its reach and make an impact on the Gen Z market.

Twig is currently the fastest growing fintech in Europe, accounting for 1M users as of October 2022, only 15 months after its launch.

Insights on how Gen Z reimagines wealth are published in Twig’s white paper: ‘How Twig Redefines the Future of Ownership and Empowers Gen Z to Live a Sustainable Lifestyle’ https://twigcard.com/white-paper

About Twig

Twig is a London-based, new-generation fintech company rooted in circular economy principles, founded by Geri Cupi in 2020.

Since then, it has raised more than $40 million and become one of the fastest growing fintechs in Europe, with over 1 million downloads in under 290 days. It has also become the number one fintech app in Italy, one of the top apps in the US, and number two in the app store in the UK.

In 2022, Twig won Fast Company’s award for the World’s Changing Idea.

Its central mission is to empower consumers to value, unlock, and enjoy wealth they never knew they had. Users have instant cash access when depositing goods they no longer want, as well as traditional banking service benefits such as a debit card and domestic and international bank transfers. Through this activity, Twig supports the circular economy, making it an environmentally conscious choice for the consumer.

