Twenty-Three Ingram Micro Executives Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel; Three Celebrated on Power 100

Industry Leaders Jennifer Anaya, Sabine Howest and Susan O’Sullivan Named to Annual CRN Power 100 List

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNPower100—Ingram Micro Inc. today announced twenty-three members of its award-winning team were named to this year’s CRN® 2022 Women of the Channel (WOTC) list with three leaders – Jennifer Anaya, SVP of Global Marketing; Sabine Howest, SVP Vendor Engagement and Digital Operations; and Susan O’Sullivan, VP, U.S. Sales – earning the title of Power 100.

Presented annually, the esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel and shines the spotlight on the top 100 most powerful female executives working in the channel today. This year’s WOTC honorees come from all corners of the IT channel, celebrating those leaders whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

“Congratulations to all those leaders represented here who are working across their organizations to lead by example, advocate for equality and achieve greatness together,” says Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro. “A career in tech has never been more purposeful. It’s exciting to see our team, as well as so many other leaders from our partners and providers, celebrated by CRN for their career accomplishments, daily contributions, and inspired thinking.”

Pulling from its growing global footprint, Ingram Micro’s 2022 Women of the Channel honorees include executives from the indispensable partner’s business and consumer solutions, cloud, data center, digital operations, emerging technologies, financing, IoT, marketing, partner communities (SMB Alliance and Trust X), partner enablement, sales, and vendor management teams.

Driven to do well by doing good, many of these executives serve their local communities and charities and participate in Ingram Micro’s Women’s Leadership Forum and Women in Cloud efforts, which include an in-person, executive leadership panel next week at the 2022 Cloud Summit in Miami, Florida.

Congrats to Ingram Micro’s 2022 Power 100 and WOTC recipients:

POWER 100

Jennifer Anaya, SVP, Global Marketing



Sabine Howest, SVP, Vendor Engagement and Digital Operations



Susan O’Sullivan, VP, U.S. Sales

2022 Women of the Channel

Sophie Barnave, Director, Cloud Supplier Relations



Kelly Carter, Chief Financial Officer, Ingram Micro Canada



Melanie DelValle, Director, Customer Finance



Therese Ferullo, Executive Director



Florencia Gannio, Director, Global Marketing Solutions



Hailey Henry, Associate Director, Global Alliances



Joyce Hofman, Associate Director, Cloud Growth Practices



Stacy Khreis, Director, Global Business Development



Mrinalini Lakshminarayanan, Global Executive Director, Digital Operations



Abhi Morjaria, Sr. Manager, Marketing, Cloud Business Priorities



Holly Niedzielski, Director, Event Marketing and Partner Communities



Cheryl Rang, Executive Director, Advanced Solutions and Data Center



Alyson Rosaler, Director, Marketing Automation, Global Business Intelligence



Kelly Sander, Director, SMB Sales



Carla Santos, Director, Cloud and Digital Solutions



Andrea Short, Executive Director, Marketing



Cheryll Tan, Director, Marketing



Lynne Thornton, Executive Director, Software and Sales Operations



Tracey Waters, Sr. Manager, Customer Support



Farrah Zidehsarai, Director, Advanced Solutions

“We are proud to once again, recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Marie Rourke



WhiteFox Marketing Inc.



marie@whitefoxpr.com