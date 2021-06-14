TVSquared Joins IAB Europe’s Transparency & Consent Framework

Global TV Ad Measurement Provider Further Extends Commitment to Consumer Privacy & Information Security

EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TVSquared, the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement, today announced its approved status as the latest organization to join IAB Europe’s Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF). By joining the TCF, TVSquared provides ADvantage platform users with additional independent assurance that it operates to the highest standards of data protection across linear and OTT/CTV measurement.

The TCF is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive.

Developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organisations and professionals in the digital advertising industry, the TCF provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. While it enables users to express choices, it also empowers vendors, engaged in programmatic advertising, to know whether their own and/or their partners’ transparency and consent status allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.

Through the TCF, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising; and brands can continue to reach their audiences – all while consumer privacy is protected.

“From the start, TVSquared has proactively worked to maintain the highest standards of information security and data privacy, continually evolving in line with global consumer and industry demands,” said Blair Robertson, CTO and EVP, TVSquared. “Becoming a registered member of the IAB Europe’s TCF is part of our ongoing commitment to providing transparency and consent for all parties in the advertising ecosystem.”

Trusted by thousands of brands, agencies, publishers, MVPDs and DSPs throughout the world, TVSquared measures the effectiveness of TV advertising for linear, addressable and OTT/CTV. Its infinitely scalable, fully automated and always-on ADvantage platform measures reach and frequency, reach extension, outcomes and audiences across all screens and all forms of TV advertising.

The added registration of TVSquared to the TCF further bolsters IAB Europe’s mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.

Parties interested in joining the TCF to give audiences full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising, should visit https://iabeurope.eu/join-the-tcf/.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement. Our ADvantage platform empowers thousands of advertisers in more than 75 countries to inform TV media strategies and drive business growth. We measure reach, attribution and outcomes, and help identify the right audiences. TVSquared measures TV how people watch it – across screens and platforms. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

