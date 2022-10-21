TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets

Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.

“EROAD’s singular platform supports fleet managers in keeping drivers on time and on budget,” said Jon Russell, CEO of TVC Pro-Driver. “With climbing inflation, a slowing economy and an ongoing driver shortage, it’s more important than ever for fleets to protect their bottom lines. This partnership is yet another example of how TVC looks out for our members, helping them maximize their profits.”

The EROAD Clarity Dashcam can provide TVC Pro-Driver customers with an easy, reliable, dual-facing dashcam solution, GPS tracking and fleet management platform. Benefits include:

Protect your drivers and your business from wrongful lawsuits

Save on insurance and repair costs

Use video footage as a high impact coaching tool to improve driver performance

“Video proof quickly removes many unknowns in the event of a collision,” said Jim Angel, Vice President Video Telematics at EROAD. “With the addition of video telematics, fleet managers are further empowered to protect their drivers as well as their assets leading to safer roads and cost savings. We are excited to partner with TVC Pro-Driver to help fleets mitigate risk with fleet video.”

For more information and to become a TVC Pro-Driver fleet member, call 866-788-0604 or email services@prodriver.com.

About TVC Pro-Driver

TVC Pro-Driver helps professional truck drivers protect their careers and increase their profits with nationwide CDL legal protection, major commercial discounts, roadside assistance, driver rewards and more. As an industry leader and pioneer for more than 30 years, few companies know as much about truck drivers and fleets and what they need to succeed on and off the road than TVC Pro-Driver. We are the Pros behind the Pros. Learn more at prodriver.com.

About EROAD

At EROAD, we help our customers grow with solutions that provide a deep and broad range of highly contextualized data across the driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into issues and then help translate this data into actionable insights that customers can use to improve their operations. EROAD’s hardware and connectivity set the standard for accuracy and reliability while helping customers significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of their fleet operations within the transportation, cold chain, construction, and waste & recycling segments. Our efforts remain unchanged in the continued pursuit of achieving greener and safer roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX and employs almost 650 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.

