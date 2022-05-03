TÜV SÜD America Achieves ISO 27001 Accreditation

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TÜV SÜD America Inc. was recently awarded accreditation by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to ISO 27006, which allows for accredited audits to ISO 27001:2015.

The ISO/IEC 27000 family of standards is key when it concerns keeping information assets secure for the respective organizations.

ISO/IEC 27001 spells out requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). These standards enable organizations of all types to manage critical security assets, such as intellectual property, employee and financial data, and others. This also enables organizations to protect critical information entrusted to them by third parties.

TÜV SÜD has provided audits to ISO 27001 through many different accreditations for years, and expanded its accreditation as a natural extension to the Americas Region to better serve our customers both domestic and foreign. This allows for localized control over the entire certification process from auditor authorization to certification decision. TÜV SÜD America’s Director of Business Assurance, Greg Bates, said: “We are looking forward to this new accreditation to better serve our North American Based customers, and anticipate through this accreditation and processes to offer expedited services and certification decision times to address this quickly expanding market.”

John Tesoro, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD Americas said: “Achieving this certification comes at a critical time where the marketplace has heightened sensitivity to cyber threats, and our organization expands its cyber security portfolio across the Americas to ensure we can serve our customer needs in a comprehensive and proactive manner.”

