TÜV Rheinland Awards Verification Statements to GoveeLife Smart Ice Makers for Superior Ice-Making Efficiency and Performance at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TICindustry--At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, global testing, inspection, and certification leader TÜV Rheinland presented Verification Statements to GoveeLife smart ice makers following rigorous, independent evaluation of their ice-making efficiency and performance stability under real-world usage conditions. The certificates were awarded by Jay Yang, Senior Vice President of Products Greater China at TÜV Rheinland.

The verification program focused on key consumer-relevant performance indicators, including rapid ice production and excellent ice retention during high-frequency operation—critical factors for delivering a consistent and dependable experience in everyday home use.

GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro

The Product was verified to at least 60 pounds (approximately 27.2 kilograms) of daily ice production, with less than 5 percent of the ice melts in one hour under full-load conditions, demonstrating stable performance during continuous, high-capacity operation scenarios.

These independent third-party assessments, conducted in conditions that closely mirror typical consumer usage, underscore GoveeLife’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance smart home appliances that consumers can trust.

GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro

The product demonstrated outstanding performance by producing at least 45 grams of bullet ice in just 3.1 minutes. When operating at full capacity, less than 2% of the ice melted within one hour, confirming exceptional ice-making speed and superior ice retention even under demanding, continuous-use scenarios.

For detailed verification information, please refer to the Certipedia:

Jay Yang, Senior Vice President, Product Business Group, Greater China at TÜV Rheinland, stated: “We are pleased to verify GoveeLife’s smart ice makers’ outstanding performance, providing consumers with reliable, high-quality results they can trust. Looking ahead, TÜV Rheinland will continue to support innovative home appliance brands through independent testing and verification, helping translate technical excellence into tangible, consumer-relevant value.”

As smart home appliances evolve to meet rising consumer expectations for convenience, efficiency, and durability, independent verification from trusted third parties like TÜV Rheinland plays an essential role in building confidence and transparency in the marketplace.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, offering testing, certification, training, and consulting to ensure safety, quality, efficiency, and sustainability across industries.

About GoveeLife

GoveeLife is a brand dedicated to creating innovative, intelligent home appliances that enhance everyday living through smart technology, thoughtful design, and reliable performance.

