Turtle Beach Unveils Its Groundbreaking VelocityOne Flightdeck – the Ultimate Universal HOTAS Flight Simulation Control System

Turtle Beach Further Expands its Best-Selling and Award-Winning VelocityOne Gaming Simulation Family of Products with VelocityOne Flightdeck for Windows PCs

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Best-selling gaming headset and accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced another groundbreaking addition to its hugely successful VelocityOne™ flight sim range, the Turtle Beach® VelocityOne™ Flightdeck. The VelocityOne Flightdeck is Turtle Beach’s premium combat HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle And Stick) flight simulation control system designed for Windows 10 & 11 PCs and engineered to deliver full-spectrum dominance in flight and space combat games. The VelocityOne Flightdeck is available for pre-order today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $399.99 MSRP and launches February 13, 2024.









Inspired by state-of-the-art jet fighters and advanced spacecraft controls to provide an unmatched HOTAS experience, the VelocityOne Flightdeck is designed for use with all current major flight simulation titles available on Windows PCs. Comprehensive controls, including 15 axes and 139 programmable functions keep pilots immersed in the action, while a Flight Touch Display and OLED Heads-Up Display deliver unprecedented levels of performance optimization and customization. Additionally, VelocityOne Flightdeck’s Flight Hangar app for Windows PCs provides even more in-depth customization, including control of RGB lighting zones.

“Like our prior VelocityOne accessories, VelocityOne Flightdeck delivers an unmatched contemporary flight simulation experience, this one offering combat pilots an abundance of customization options to stay in complete control, whether they’re engaged in a heated dogfight or exploring the furthest reaches of space,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne accessories are already extremely popular with flight sim fans, and we’re delighted to continue expanding this product family with new and innovative products like the Flightdeck.”

Full details for Turtle Beach’s all-new VelocityOne Flightdeck include:

Innovative Flight Touch Display



The world’s first Flight Touch Display combines real-time sim status indication with fully customizable input buttons. Pilots can add up to 39 extra button functions to their configuration and adjust product performance to fully immerse themselves into the sim experience. Plus, gamers can adjust the look and feel of every switch and control to suit their preferences.

Customizable OLED HUD



The full-color Heads-Up Display (HUD) provides access to diagnostics and performance adjustments, allowing pilots to effortlessly tweak their setup on-the-fly. Adjustment options include axis response curves, rudder lock, lighting adjustment, touchpad response, and Turtle Beach audio enhancements for any connected 3.5mm headset.

Comprehensive, Complete Design



VelocityOne Flightdeck features a complete set of controls comprised of two individual USB-connected devices – enabling more controls to use in gaming’s favorite simulation titles.

Long-Lasting, Precise Hall-Effect Controls



Designed to deliver high-precision accuracy with durability that will stand-up to the most rigorous use, all main movement controls on the stick and throttle are built using non-contact hall-effect sensors.

Combat-Ready Modular Stick



VelocityOne Flightdeck’s stick module is feature-packed with 49 programmable functions placed within easy reach, plus dual stage triggers, head mounted HAT switches, and multi-function fire buttons for instantaneous response when you need it. The stick includes a soft touch hand rest and adjustable height for universal comfort. It can also be removed from the base for easy storage when not in use, and for future additions to the Flightdeck system.

139 Programmable Buttons



Equipped with 139 programmable buttons within easy reach on the throttle & stick modules and built into the Flight Touch Display, VelocityOne Flightdeck provides endless customization options to suit every pilot’s preference.

Adjustable Stick Height



Designed to accommodate all hand sizes, the height of the stick is fully adjustable to dial in the perfect fit.

Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode



Turtle Beach’s exclusive Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode let’s pilot’s adjust main stick sensitivity for accurate enemy targeting and precise control of landings.

6th Gen Fighter Inspired Throttle Module



Pilots can choose between independent adjustment of two engines or lock each lever together for main thruster control. Each throttle lever is laden with additional controls, ideal for precise thrust alteration and mastery of engine and fuel systems.

Adjustable Throttle Detents



Customize haptic throttle detent response using the Flight Touch Display. Pilots can tune the exact reverse thrust, afterburner, or star drive actuation points to suit their preference or the game being played.

Turtle Beach Audio Advantage



Connect any 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio functions like Superhuman Hearing®, audio EQ modes, mic monitoring, and game and chat volume balance.

Adjustable RGB Lighting



Whether playing in low light conditions or trying to match the color of your favorite aircraft, gamers have access to multiple RGB lighting zone adjustments. Pilots can adjust the RGB LEDs to their exact preference with additional effects available using the Flight Hangar companion app.

Flight Hangar App



The Flight Hangar app provides ultimate access to product performance & customization features. Available for Windows PCs, pilots can create comprehensive configuration profiles for specific sim titles or aircraft, and then send those directly to the VelocityOne Flightdeck using its onboard memory. Plus, future firmware updates can be easily accomplished using the Flight Hangar app to ensure VelocityOne Flightdeck is running at peak performance.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

