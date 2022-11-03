Turtle Beach Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Summary vs Year-Ago Period:

Third quarter net revenue was $51.3 million, compared to $85.3 million a year ago, where the Company reported its second-highest third quarter;

Third quarter net loss was $(12.0) million, or $(0.73) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, a year ago;

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss was $(6.9) million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million a year ago, including a $(2.3) million impact from foreign exchange; and

Third quarter recurring operating expenses were down 16% from proactive expense management the Company initiated earlier in the year.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter we announced multiple new gaming and simulation products, advanced our key strategic priorities, and executed in-line with our expectations against very challenging market and operating conditions,” said Juergen Stark, CEO and Chairman, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Our disciplined approach to managing the ongoing supply chain challenges, retailer relationships, and ability to consistently deliver outstanding products continues to benefit the Company in this difficult market and set us up well for 2023.

“Our portfolio of industry-leading console headsets continued to expand, highlighted by our new Stealth wireless models for PlayStation, with five of our six models in the top ten of best-selling wireless headsets. We also announced new products across our ROCCAT PC portfolio and have seen a strong benefit from the in-line displays at Best Buy. Our flight simulation, console and mobile controller products lines all expanded in the quarter, and add to our successful, continued diversification of our business. We continue to expect roughly 30% of our revenues will be derived from products outside of our market-leading console headset products in Q4.

“We expect the confluence of factors, including consumer spending caution, channel inventory compression, abnormally high competitive discounting, and exorbitant freight rates, that have impacted our business and many others this year to subside during 2023. That, combined with strong new product launches and our proactive reductions in spend, should enable us to return to revenue growth and positive EBITDA in 2023 even if consumer demand remains subdued.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $51.3 million, compared to $85.3 million a year ago, reflecting lower demand as consumers cut back discretionary spend and continued reduction in retailer inventories above and beyond the sell-through decline. Additionally, the third quarter of 2021 was the second-highest third quarter in the Company’s history, driven by new product launches and a strong gaming market last year.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 14.1% versus 34.3% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to an incremental inventory provision of $5.3 million, the increased promotional retail environment, higher freight costs and lower operating leverage. Excluding the inventory provision, gross margin was 24.5% in the third quarter. Additionally, higher freight costs relative to pre-pandemic levels impacted gross margin by approximately 5% in the third quarter.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $21.0 million, a decrease of 25% year over year. Third quarter recurring operating expenses declined 16% year over year, a result of the proactive expense management programs that the Company initiated earlier in the year and alignment of expenses to lower market demand.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $(12.0) million, or $(0.73) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Excluding several adjustments to earnings in both periods (summarized below in Table 4), adjusted net loss (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in the third quarter of 2022 was $(7.7) million, or $(0.47) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $4.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The weighted average diluted share count for the third quarter of 2022 was 16.5 million compared to 18.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in the third quarter of 2022 was $(6.9) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million in the year-ago period, due to the factors stated above and including a $(2.3) million impact from foreign exchange.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Summary

At September 30, 2022, the Company had $10.5 million of cash and $44.6 million outstanding on its revolver. This compares to $28.1 million of cash and no outstanding debt at September 30, 2021. Inventories at September 30, 2022 were $118.4 million compared to $113.3 million at September 30, 2021, a reflection of lower than expected consumer demand and retail inventory levels and the Company’s goal of maintaining product availability amidst continuing global supply chain and logistical challenges. The Company recorded an incremental inventory provision of $5.3 million for potential excess component and product inventory relating to pandemic driven supply chain and logistics impacts. Inventory is expected to decline significantly by the end of the year as the Company’s inventory levels transition back to normalized levels.

The Company intends to file its financial results on its Form 10-Q pending completion of goodwill analysis that may impact goodwill valuation on the balance sheet and have a non-cash impact on GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS accordingly.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

In light of the aforementioned market and operational conditions, the Company expects net revenues for fiscal year 2022 of approximately $250 million, adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $15 million, and adjusted EPS loss of approximately $1.35 based on 17.0 million diluted shares.

With respect to the Company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2022, a reconciliation to its net income (loss) outlook for the same periods has not been provided because of the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company’s actual results for such periods.

Conference Call Details

Turtle Beach will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Juergen Stark, and CFO, John Hanson. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at corp.turtlebeach.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at corp.turtlebeach.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial results, including adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as “non-GAAP financial measures.” Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results. “Non-GAAP Earnings” is defined as net income excluding (i) integration and transaction costs related to acquisitions and (ii) certain non-recurring business costs. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring special items that we believe are not representative of core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA included below for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Table 1. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 51,304 $ 85,307 $ 139,266 $ 256,924 Cost of revenue 44,046 56,034 110,097 164,086 Gross profit 7,258 29,273 29,169 92,838 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 10,550 14,301 32,966 41,524 Research and development 4,400 4,520 14,788 12,929 General and administrative 6,006 8,962 24,773 24,172 Total operating expenses 20,956 27,783 72,527 78,625 Operating income (loss) (13,698 ) 1,490 (43,358 ) 14,213 Interest expense 450 101 643 271 Other non-operating expense (income), net 2,255 585 4,083 1,099 Income (loss) before income tax (16,403 ) 804 (48,084 ) 12,843 Income tax benefit (4,392 ) (1,819 ) (11,771 ) (339 ) Net income (loss) $ (12,011 ) $ 2,623 $ (36,313 ) $ 13,182 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.73 ) $ 0.16 $ (2.21 ) $ 0.83 Diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.14 $ (2.21 ) $ 0.72 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 16,541 16,079 16,413 15,852 Diluted 16,541 18,335 16,413 18,248 Note: GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of goodwill valuation analysis.

Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Table 2. September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Current Assets: Cash $ 10,505 $ 37,720 Accounts receivable, net 30,139 35,953 Inventories 118,439 101,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,382 17,506 Total Current Assets 171,465 193,112 Property and equipment, net 5,435 6,955 Deferred income taxes 17,059 5,899 Goodwill 10,686 10,686 Intangible assets, net 4,793 5,788 Other assets 7,846 8,065 Total Assets $ 217,284 $ 230,505 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 44,618 $ — Accounts payable 29,719 40,475 Other current liabilities 23,124 37,693 Total Current Liabilities 97,461 78,168 Income tax payable 3,526 3,774 Other liabilities 6,968 7,194 Total Liabilities 107,955 89,136 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value – 25,000,000 shares authorized; 16,556,798 and 16,168,147 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 17 16 Additional paid-in capital 204,681 198,278 Accumulated deficit (93,365 ) (57,052 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,004 ) 127 Total Stockholders’ Equity 109,329 141,369 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 217,284 $ 230,505 Note: GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of goodwill valuation analysis.

Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Table 3. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ (69,522 ) $ (10,279 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,895 ) (7,045 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 91,945 120,858 Repayment of revolving credit facilities (47,327 ) (120,858 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 626 4,408 Repurchase of common stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations – (463 ) Repurchase of common stock – (4,882 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 45,244 (937 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,042 ) (362 ) Net decrease in cash (27,215 ) (18,623 ) Cash – beginning of period 37,720 46,681 Cash – end of period $ 10,505 $ 28,058

Turtle Beach Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Table 4. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Income (Loss) GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (12,011 ) $ 2,623 $ (36,313 ) $ 13,182 Adjustments, net of tax: Non-recurring business costs 282 2,113 5,698 3,322 Inventory and component related reserves 4,003 — 4,003 — Acquisition integration costs — 29 — 215 Non-GAAP Earnings $ (7,726 ) $ 4,765 $ (26,612 ) $ 16,719 Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP- Diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.14 $ (2.21 ) $ 0.72 Non-recurring business costs 0.02 0.12 0.35 0.18 Inventory and component related reserves 0.24 — 0.24 — Acquisition integration costs — 0.00 – 0.01 Non-GAAP- Diluted $ (0.47 ) $ 0.26 $ (1.62 ) $ 0.92 Note: GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of goodwill valuation analysis.

Turtle Beach Corporation GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) Table 5. Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 51,304 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 51,304 Cost of revenue 44,046 (586 ) – (146 ) (5,300 ) 38,014 Gross Profit 7,258 586 – 146 5,300 13,290 Operating expenses 20,956 (489 ) (308 ) (2,062 ) (114 ) 17,983 Operating income (loss) (13,698 ) 1,075 308 2,208 5,414 (4,693 ) Interest expense 450 Other non-operating expense, net 2,255 2,255 Income (loss) before income tax (16,403 ) Income tax benefit (4,392 ) Net loss $ (12,011 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,948 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 139,266 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 139,266 Cost of revenue 110,097 (1,772 ) – (269 ) (5,302 ) 102,754 Gross Profit 29,169 1,772 – 269 5,302 36,512 Operating expenses 72,527 (1,761 ) (931 ) (5,506 ) (7,138 ) 57,191 Operating income (loss) (43,358 ) 3,533 931 5,775 12,440 (20,679 ) Interest expense 643 Other non-operating expense, net 4,083 4,083 Income (loss) before income tax (48,084 ) Income tax benefit (11,771 ) Net loss $ (36,313 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (24,762 )

(1) Other includes certain business acquisition costs and non-recurring business costs. Note: GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of goodwill valuation analysis.

Turtle Beach Corporation GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) Table 5. (continued) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 85,307 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 85,307 Cost of revenue 56,034 (458 ) – 105 – 55,681 Gross Profit 29,273 458 – (105 ) – 29,626 Operating expenses 27,783 (614 ) (321 ) (1,603 ) (2,881 ) 22,364 Operating income 1,490 1,072 321 1,498 2,881 7,262 Interest expense 101 Other non-operating expense, net 585 585 Income before income tax 804 Income tax benefit (1,819 ) Net income $ 2,623 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,677 Nine Month Ended September 30, 2021 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 256,924 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 256,924 Cost of revenue 164,086 (1,105 ) – (382 ) – 162,599 Gross Profit 92,838 1,105 – 382 – 94,325 Operating expenses 78,625 (1,814 ) (946 ) (4,843 ) (4,757 ) 66,265 Operating income 14,213 2,919 946 5,225 4,757 28,060 Interest expense 271 Other non-operating expense, net 1,099 1,099 Income before income tax 12,843 Income tax benefit (339 ) Net income $ 13,182 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,961

(1) Other includes certain business acquisition costs and non-recurring business costs Note: GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of goodwill valuation analysis.

