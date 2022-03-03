Turtle Beach Reports Strong Full Year and 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Strong Product Demand, Successful Expansion into Non-Console-Headset Categories, and Disciplined Supply Chain and Logistics Navigation Delivered Record Full Year Revenue

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Full-Year Summary vs. 2020:

Net revenue was $366.4 million, compared to $360.1 million a year ago;

Net income was $17.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.7 million, or $2.37 per diluted share; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million compared to $61.4 million.

Fourth Quarter Summary vs Year-Ago Quarter:

Net revenue was $109.4 million compared to $132.9 million;

Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $16.3 million, or $0.93 per diluted share; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million compared to $23.6 million.

Management Commentary

“Our full year revenue of $366 million was in line with our previously communicated guidance range, and we’re pleased to have delivered the highest full year revenue in our history following a record 2020,” said Juergen Stark, CEO and Chairman, Turtle Beach Corporation. “This success is a testament to our team’s disciplined management and execution through supply chain and logistics headwinds, our active global coordination with retailers, and the consistent and robust demand for our products.

“Our brands, now spanning seven market categories, have enabled us to deliver strong results despite supply chain challenges and semiconductor constraints that complicated operations and held back full year sales. For example, we gained share with our ROCCAT PC accessories across our core PC accessory markets, outperforming the competition as we continued to rapidly grow our PC business. Per U.S. NPD retail data, we maintained our console gaming headset market share of 40% or more for the 12th consecutive year.

“In 2021, we continued our transformation into a diversified gaming accessories business positioning us to take advantage of a growing total addressable market of $8.8 billion. Our success was driven in part by our entry into new product categories like Xbox gaming controllers and flight simulation hardware, while continuing as the clear leader in console gaming headsets. Further, we delivered 20% of revenues outside our core console headset business and expect to deliver $100 million of non-console-headset revenue in 2022, demonstrating our progress in successfully adding attractive categories to our business. Our best-in-class product portfolio, combined with a proven ability to navigate market challenges and execute on our strategy, gives us confidence in our ability to continue to drive long term growth and attractive returns for our shareholders.”

2021 Financial Results

Net revenue in 2021 was $366.4 million, a $6.3 million increase from the record $360.1 million in 2020, as consumer demand for console headsets remained at elevated levels early in the year and retailers increased channel levels in response to ongoing global supply chain concerns. Our diversification into PC peripherals as well as the entry into gaming controllers, flight simulation hardware and creator microphones helped off-set some of the market weakness across the console gaming category during the holiday season.

Gross margin in 2021 was 35% versus 37.2% in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to higher logistics costs and more normalized holiday promotional activity compared to 2020.

Operating expenses in 2021 were $108 million compared to $84.6 million in 2020, reflecting a full-year run-rate of costs added in 2020 to support over 53% increase in revenues, a record number of new product launches, geographic expansion, and marketing investments to support those growth activities.

Net income in 2021 was $17.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $38.7 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in 2020. Excluding a number of adjustments to net income in both periods (as summarized below in Table 4), adjusted net income (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in 2021 was $20.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $36.3 million, or $2.22 per diluted share. The full year weighted average diluted share count for 2021 was 18.3 million compared to 16.4 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in 2021 was $36.6 million compared to $61.4 million in the year-ago period, reflecting higher freight and supply chain costs, annualized run-rate increase in operating expenses due to larger size of the business, and growth investments.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $109.4 million, down 18% compared to $132.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This was a function of Xbox and PlayStation supply constraints, disappointing AAA video game releases, and weaker retail traffic.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 32.5% compared to 35.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly a function of increased freight costs, a more normalized level of promotional activity during the holiday season, and reduced operating leverage.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $29.3 million compared to $27.6 million in the 2020 period. The year-over-year increase was due to the incremental product development investments to expand the PC accessory portfolio and enter new categories.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $16.3 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Excluding a number of adjustments in both periods (as summarized below in Table 4), adjusted net income (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020. For the fourth quarter, the weighted averaged diluted share count was 18.3 million for 2021 compared to 17.6 million for 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.6 million compared to $23.6 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by the aforementioned lower net revenue, higher freight costs and more normalized level of promotional activity.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

At December 31, 2021, the Company had $37.7 million of cash and cash equivalents with no outstanding debt, including under its revolving credit line. This compares to $46.7 million of cash and cash equivalents with no outstanding debt, including under its revolving credit line at December 31, 2020. Cash used for operating activities in 2021 was $0.3 million, a decrease of $51.4 million compared to cash provided for operating activities of $51 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to carrying higher component and finished goods inventory reflecting longer logistics transit times and actions to ensure customer supply, and higher logistics costs and investments to expand our portfolio and enter new categories.

2022 Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company expects revenue to be approximately flat, plus or minus 5%, from record 2021 revenues. The mid-point of the range anticipates growth in sell-through and share gains in all categories offset by a reduction in channel inventory and the expectation that console and PC markets may decline somewhat from 2021 primarily due to an exceptionally strong first half of 2021 driven by stimulus checks and stay-at-home orders.

Gross margins are expected to be roughly 2-3% below our mid 30’s target range, reflecting the impact of 3-4% in higher freight and component costs which we anticipate will abate somewhat over time, as well as the expected return to normal promotional levels, partially offset by factoring higher costs into new product pricing.

Given the impact of higher costs on gross margin this year, we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to be within the range of approximately 9% to 11%, within or slightly below our 10+% target, due to the factors stated above. Net income per diluted share is expected to be within the range of $0.70 to $1.20 based upon 17.5 million diluted shares for 2022.

With respect to the Company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2022, a reconciliation to its net income (loss) outlook for the same periods has not been provided because of the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company’s actual results for such periods.

Conference Call Details

Turtle Beach Corporation will hold a conference call today, March 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

Chairman and CEO Juergen Stark and CFO John Hanson will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details:



Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022



Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT



Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (877) 303-9855



International Dial-in Number: (408) 337-0154



Conference ID: 8270996

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.turtlebeachcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial results, including adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as “non-GAAP financial measures.” Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results. “Non-GAAP Earnings” is defined as net income excluding (i) integration and transaction costs related to acquisitions, (ii) certain non-recurring business costs, (iii) any change in fair value of contingent consideration and (iv) acquisition-related settlements. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring special items that we believe are not representative of core operations (e.g., the integration and transaction costs related to acquisitions, and the change in fair value of contingent consideration). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA included below for each of the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Table 1. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 109,430 $ 132,912 $ 366,354 $ 360,093 Cost of revenue 73,885 $ 85,272 $ 237,971 $ 226,305 Gross profit 35,545 47,640 128,383 133,788 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 17,359 $ 17,715 $ 58,883 $ 46,779 Research and development 4,561 $ 3,577 $ 17,490 $ 12,265 General and administrative 7,407 $ 6,345 $ 31,579 $ 25,577 Total operating expenses 29,327 27,637 107,952 84,621 Operating income 6,218 20,003 20,431 49,167 Interest expense 112 $ 112 $ 383 $ 467 Other non-operating expense, net (1,200 ) $ (2,237 ) $ (101 ) $ (3,757 ) Income before income tax 7,306 22,128 20,149 52,457 Income tax expense 2,767 $ 5,825 $ 2,428 $ 13,711 Net income $ 4,539 $ 16,303 $ 17,721 $ 38,746 Net income per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 1.07 $ 1.11 $ 2.62 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.93 $ 0.97 $ 2.37 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 16,103 15,272 15,915 14,801 Diluted 18,255 17,573 18,251 16,365

Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Table 2. December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,720 $ 46,681 Accounts receivable, net 35,953 43,867 Inventories 101,933 71,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,506 8,127 Total Current Assets 193,112 169,976 Property and equipment, net 6,955 6,575 Deferred income taxes 5,899 6,946 Goodwill 10,686 8,178 Intangible assets, net 5,788 5,138 Other assets 8,065 6,640 Total Assets $ 230,505 $ 203,453 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ — $ — Accounts payable 40,475 42,529 Other current liabilities 37,693 36,122 Total Current Liabilities 78,168 78,651 Income tax payable 3,774 3,146 Other liabilities 7,194 5,257 Total Liabilities 89,136 87,054 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value – 25,000,000 shares authorized; 16,168,147 and 15,475,504 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 16 15 Additional paid-in capital 198,278 190,568 Accumulated deficit (57,052 ) (74,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 127 589 Total Stockholders’ Equity 141,369 116,399 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 230,505 $ 203,453

Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Table 3. Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ (327 ) $ 51,049 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (8,121 ) (5,663 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 120,858 323,593 Repayment of revolving credit facilities (120,858 ) (339,248 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities – 4,373 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 5,289 4,195 Repurchase of common stock (4,882 ) – Repurchase of common stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations (463 ) (325 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (56 ) (7,412 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (457 ) 458 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,961 ) 38,432 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 46,681 8,249 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 37,720 $ 46,681

Turtle Beach Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Table 4. Three Months Ended Twelve Months December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Income (Loss) GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 4,539 $ 16,303 $ 17,721 $ 38,746 Adjustments, net of tax: Non-recurring business costs 409 — 4,339 — Gain on acquisition-related settlement — — — (1,702 ) Change in fair value consideration (1,928 ) (1,631 ) (1,928 ) (1,121 ) Acquisition integration costs (186 ) 124 69 405 Non-GAAP Earnings $ 2,834 $ 14,796 $ 20,201 $ 36,328 Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP- Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.93 $ 0.97 $ 2.37 Non-recurring business costs 0.02 — 0.24 — Gain on acquisition-related settlement — — — (0.10 ) Change in fair value consideration (0.11 ) (0.09 ) (0.11 ) (0.07 ) Acquisition integration costs (0.01 ) 0.01 0.00 0.02 Non-GAAP- Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.84 $ 1.11 $ 2.22

Turtle Beach Corporation GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) Table 5. Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 109,430 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 109,430 Cost of revenue 73,885 (549 ) – 39 – 73,375 Gross Profit 35,545 549 – (39 ) – 36,055 Operating expenses 29,327 (584 ) (315 ) (2,470 ) (255 ) 25,703 Operating income 6,218 1,133 315 2,431 255 10,352 Interest expense 112 Other non-operating expense, net (1,200 ) 1,928 728 Income before income tax 7,306 Income tax expense 2,767 Net income $ 4,539 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,624 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 366,354 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 366,354 Cost of revenue 237,971 (1,654 ) – (343 ) – 235,974 Gross Profit 128,383 1,654 – 343 – 130,380 Operating expenses 107,952 (2,398 ) (1,261 ) (7,313 ) (5,012 ) 91,968 Operating income 20,431 4,052 1,261 7,656 5,012 38,412 Interest expense 383 Other non-operating expense, net (101 ) 1,928 1,827 Income before income tax 20,149 Income tax expense 2,428 Net income $ 17,721 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,585 (1) Other includes certain business acquisition costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration.

Turtle Beach Corporation GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) Table 5. (continued) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 132,912 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 132,912 Cost of revenue 85,272 (537 ) – (305 ) – 84,430 Gross Profit 47,640 537 – 305 – 48,482 Operating expenses 27,637 (520 ) (224 ) (1,268 ) (168 ) 25,457 Operating income 20,003 1,057 224 1,573 168 23,025 Interest expense 112 Other non-operating expense, net (2,237 ) 1,631 (606 ) Income before income tax 22,128 Income tax expense 5,825 Net income $ 16,303 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,631 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 360,093 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 360,093 Cost of revenue 226,305 (2,365 ) – (928 ) – 223,012 Gross Profit 133,788 2,365 – 928 – 137,081 Operating expenses 84,621 (1,994 ) (889 ) (4,621 ) (550 ) 76,567 Operating income 49,167 4,359 889 5,549 550 60,514 Interest expense 467 Other non-operating expense, net (3,757 ) 2,823 (934 ) Income before income tax 52,457 Income tax expense 13,711 Net income $ 38,746 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,448 (1) Other includes certain business acquisition costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration.

Contacts

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations &

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com

Read full story here