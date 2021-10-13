Turtle Beach Partners With Leading Mexican TV and Esports Gaming Icon Javier Rodriguez

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR—Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced it has partnered with Mexican TV personality, producer, content creator, and host Javier Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been behind the mic or in front of the camera since he was a child and has built a loyal following based on his many TV hosting roles over several decades. An avid and respected gamer, Javier Rodriguez also pioneered esports in Mexico with his support and creation of the competitive Mexican Esports Federation.





“We’re thrilled to have Javier Rodriguez join Turtle Beach as our first partnership based in Latin America, where we see tremendous potential to further grow our brand amid passionate gamers,” said Ryan Dell, SVP Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “Rodriguez has built an amazing following across many mediums in Mexico. We’re delighted to squad-up with him and I proudly welcome him to team Turtle Beach.”

With the new partnership, Turtle Beach is powering Rodriguez’s in-game audio with its best-selling Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headset and Recon 200 Gen 2 amplified multiplatform gaming headset. Rodriguez will also be collaborating with Turtle Beach on future products and a variety of new initiatives as he joins Turtle Beach’s global team of ambassadors comprised of top-tier partners, players, and content creators like DrDisrespect, Ali-A, KAYPEA, Josh Hart, adeptthebest, and Clare Siobhan.

“As a broadcaster, television producer, and competitive gamer I’m always demanding peripherals that can showcase content in the best way, including my dominant wins when gaming. Turtle Beach’s gaming headsets meet those high-bars, making them the perfect fit for me,” said Javier Rodriguez. “I’m honored to be working with Turtle Beach and am looking forward to helping them elevate their approach to content creation to help grow more Latin American gamers into fans.”

Javier Rodriguez started his career as an announcer at the age of five doing different commercials and voice work. From 1995 to 2000 he hosted the TV Show ‘Nintendomanía.” In 2014, he was general producer and host of the TV Show ‘¡Power Up! Gamers’ and in 2015 he became executive producer and host of ‘Zero Control’ that has been broadcasted on Telehit, TDN, and ESPN. In addition to founding the Mexican Esports Federation, he is VP of the Central American and Caribbean Esports Confederation. He was co-founder and executive producer of the ‘bitMe’ channel with Televisa Networks. He is currently host of ‘Zero Control’ as well as a collaborator of ‘Heraldo México’ and ‘Multimedios TV.’

Check out and follow Javier Rodriguez on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

For more on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamers, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

