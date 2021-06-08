Turntable (tt.fm) Beta Goes Live With New Mobile App – Join The Dancefloor Now

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ttfm—Turntable (tt.fm) today launches their beloved platform to the elation of their diehard community of fans and artists alike. This all-new platform is designed for social networking with music fans, free to join and spearheaded by one of the co-founders of the original Turntable, Joseph Perla (Facebook, Lyft). Download the all-new Turntable (tt.fm) now in the app store (IOS or Android) or via desktop HERE.





When the original version was launched nearly 10 years ago as the only interactive music-sharing social platform allowing users to DJ and connect with friends in real time using a personalized avatar, the concept was ahead of its time (before streaming became widely popular or profitable). Perla is now partnering with a team of top-tier engineers, designers and creative directors to entirely reinvent the platform and add several new features including a brand-new mobile version and personalized avatars, as well as integrations with major streaming services Spotify and Apple Music, music entertainment company SoundCloud, and coming soon, YouTube.

“Original Turntable fans are eager to get back on the dancefloor and have been asking for a product that serves their needs, including live DJ sets, social networking with music fans, music sharing and an online music community,” said Perla. “Our all-new, built entirely from scratch version of Turntable (tt.fm) is all about satisfying our fans and filling a gap in the market for music enthusiasts to connect, interact and listen to music together online. Turntable is needed now more than ever.”

The all-new Turntable (tt.fm) offers:

IOS and Android apps in addition to a new and improved desktop version private and public dancefloors for individual users, groups of friends, coworkers and more to DJ in real time and share music

two brand new creator communities: Turntable Town Hall (for the community to discuss the product, have open conversations, share feedback, and work together – join the Town Hall Facebook group HERE) and Turntable Collective (for creators and artists to make content for Turntable – join the Turntable Collective Facebook group HERE)

the capability for artists to host DJ sets from the comfort of their home or tour bus in capped rooms where invited fans can chat and share music

“We are also now engaging with the music industry to bring music directly to fans with no required third-party logins later this year,” added Perla.

Turntable (tt.fm) aims to give back to the community that never forgot them. Thousands of the original crowdfunding fans helped lock in the name Turntable. Perla took a poll among early beta users of the new platform: Turntable won by a mile. Turntable (tt.fm) hopes to fill a gap in the interactive social landscape, creating a space for music lovers to both make and keep meaningful connections online because – music is better with friends.

The all-new Turntable (tt.fm) was founded by Joseph Perla, a co-founder of the original Turntable team in 2011. Perla currently serves as the CEO of Turntable (tt.fm) and San Francisco-based parent company TTFM Labs, Inc. For more information on Turntable (tt.fm) visit: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkTree.

