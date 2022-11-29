Turnberry Solutions opens Kansas City office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & KANSAS CITY, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#focusforward–Turnberry Solutions, a national IT consulting and professional services firm based in Minneapolis, Minn. and Philadelphia, Penn., has opened a new office in Overland Park, Kan.

With strong Midwest roots – including a years-long presence in Minneapolis, Des Moines, and St. Louis – Turnberry has expanded its presence into the Kansas City area. The new office is led by four Kansas City natives and consulting industry veterans who are eager to bring the company’s successful model of local delivery backed by global resources to the Kansas City market.

Turnberry Solutions is a national provider of IT and business consulting services with a proven track record of delivering large-scale projects and high performing, highly qualified talent. With 1,800 employees based across the nation, Turnberry provides services across eight core areas: business agility, data and insights, delivery as a service, digital transformation, e-commerce, enterprise applications, process optimization, and its emerging talent program, Crew.

Turnberry takes some of the best aspects of traditional solutions consulting, like thought leadership and top talent, and merges it with some of the lean, efficient, operating principles of traditional IT staffing companies. This convergent combination enables Turnberry consultants to deliver complex work at a better value than a traditional solutions firm, protecting clients’ investments in consulting services.

“I am thrilled that we are bringing Turnberry to Kansas City,” said Turnberry Solutions CEO Jim Kelly. “Over the last 21 years, we have watched Turnberry consultants solve problems for clients across a spectrum of needs – whether that’s strategy consulting, statement of work-based projects, or traditional IT staffing – and we know we can bring that same expertise to solve the problems unique to our Kansas City partners. I am equally excited about the career opportunities this expansion will mean for Kansas City locals, both for seasoned professionals and for those just launching their careers with Crew.”

Crew is Turnberry’s associate-level talent program for consultants in the first five years of their consulting careers. Since the program’s inception in 2010, more than 40 Fortune 500 companies have found success leveraging Crew, as have many non-profit organizations, small and mid-sized businesses, and government bodies. They use Crew to maximize their people investment, increase team capacity and speed, elevate team culture with new energy, and leverage a pipeline of top talent to hire future leaders to their organizations.

“There is nothing like Crew in Kansas City,” said Client Engagement Partner April Garlington, who is leading the launch of the new office alongside a seasoned team. “Bringing Crew here will provide so many new opportunities for Kansas City businesses to harness young talent, diversify their workplaces, and get more accomplished.”

Turnberry delivers sustainable, expert solutions that empower organizations to solve their most mission-critical initiatives. The unique blend of senior thought leadership with capable junior talent, together with an unmatched commitment to people- and values-centered work, sets Turnberry apart both globally and within the Kansas City market.

Learn more about Turnberry and Crew at turnberrysolutions.com. For more information, please contact Turnberry Public Relations at PR@turnberrysolutions.com.

Contacts

Ashley Belisle, PR@turnberrysolutions.com