Turnberry Solutions Earns a Score of 90 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

MINNEAPOLIS & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turnberry Solutions, an IT consulting and professional services firm based in Minneapolis, Minn. and Blue Bell, Penn., has received a score of 90 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“We are very proud to be named to the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index with a score of 90,” said Turnberry CEO Jim Kelly. “This score reflects our commitment to being an employer of choice for people of all identities – and highlights our ongoing endeavor to build an inclusive environment at Turnberry. We know there is more work ahead, and I am grateful for our wonderful employees who are committed to this important effort.” The company joins the ranks of 1,271 other major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2022 CEI.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available at www.hrc.org/ce.

Turnberry Solutions is a national provider of IT and business consulting services with a proven track record of delivering large-scale projects and high performing, highly qualified talent. With 1,800 employees based in 38 states, Turnberry provides services across eight core areas: business agility, data and insights, delivery as a service, digital transformation, e-commerce, enterprise applications, process optimization, and its emerging talent program, Crew. Turnberry is committed to welcoming all employees into a connected work environment and is invested in growing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive team.

