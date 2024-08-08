Turnberry Solutions Acquires St. Louis-Based Digital Consultancy 1904labs

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#focusforward–Turnberry Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire 1904labs, a cloud-based software and data solutions consulting firm based in St. Louis.





This acquisition deepens Turnberry’s digital modernization and AI, data, and insights offerings, thanks to 1904labs’ expertise in tailored data and digital solutions. It also expands Turnberry’s longstanding St. Louis presence, broadening career opportunities and client offerings in the area.

“We are thrilled to welcome 1904labs to Turnberry. This team’s deep expertise in cloud-based software and data solutions complements our mission to deliver cutting-edge digital modernization and data-driven insights with and for our clients,” said Allen Debes, CEO of Turnberry Solutions. “Both organizations have been built on a foundation of similar values and a shared focus in always doing what’s best for our clients, consultants, and the communities where we work, which is just one of the many reasons we’re excited to be coming together.”

With this acquisition, Turnberry Solutions and 1904labs will combine their strengths to offer a more comprehensive suite of services. 1904labs’ focus on customized digital solutions and cloud consulting will enhance Turnberry’s existing capabilities in AI, data analysis, and insights. This partnership will create a robust technology and consulting firm, equipped to deliver superior value to clients across a wide range of industries.

“We are excited to join forces with Turnberry Solutions,” said Sean Walsh, managing director of 1904labs. “This partnership allows us to offer a much more robust suite of services to existing and new clients – from business excellence to platforms of innovation to Turnberry’s flagship talent program, Crew. Together, we will continue to deliver superior digital and data solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Turnberry Solutions is a business and technology consulting and implementation firm that believes brilliant strategy only matters when paired with excellent execution. Through a deep understanding of each client’s challenges and opportunities, Turnberry delivers tailored solutions and premium talent for sustainable, meaningful, and fearless growth. With offerings in business excellence, digital design and build, platforms of innovation, and AI, data, and insights, Turnberry sets the best teams, technologies, and solutions in motion.

Learn more about Turnberry Solutions at turnberrysolutions.com. For more information, please contact Turnberry Public Relations at PR@turnberrysolutions.com.

