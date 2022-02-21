Home Business Wire Turkey OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027, Featuring Netflix, Amazon, Disney+,...
Turkey OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027, Featuring Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+, StarzPlay, OSN and Shahid VIP – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Turkey OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insight:

  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO; Tivibu Go, Turkcell, beIN, blu and Vodafone
  • AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook; blu; Puhu; Exxen

Pay TV Insight:

  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • Forecasts for D-Smart, Digiturk, TTNet, Turkcell and Turksat

     

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband holds (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

  • OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

  • SVOD revenues/Population $
  • SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN

AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

  • YouTube
  • Facebook/Instagram

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/602zyo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

