Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: With Projects from Khazna, Ankara is Set to Become a Major Data Center Destination, Surpassing Istanbul in Upcoming Capacity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Turkey hosts around 30+ existing data centers, with cities like the Istanbul and Izmir Arabia having a strong presence in the country.

Turkcell, Equinix and Turk Telekom rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the country.

With projects from Khazna Data Centers, Ankara is set to become a major data center destination, surpassing Istanbul in upcoming capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Turkey data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (32 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (5 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

The major operators/investors covered in this Turkey data center market database include:

Alastyr Telecommunication

Borsa Istanbul

Cizgi Telekom

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

DGN Teknoloji

EdgeConneX

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

Equinix

GarantiServer

Isttelkom

Koc Sistem

Marka

Netdirekt

Netinternet

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

PenDC

PlusLayer

Radore Hosting

SadeceHosting (Sh)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

