Turbulent Flux Announces Collaboration With Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turbulent Flux, a Software-as-a-Service flow simulation company, today announced an exclusive agency agreement with Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd (“Sumitomo Australia”).

Under this agreement, Sumitomo Australia will act as Turbulent Flux’s sales agent for FLUX Solutions in Australia and New Zealand to provide regional oil and gas operators with accurate and efficient flow insights into wells and pipelines. The portfolio of Turbulent Flux’s proprietary software products range from virtual flow metering and pipeline monitoring, to advisers assessing flow instabilities and depositions.

“Sumitomo has a keen interest in sustainable operations and environmental code of conduct. With software-driven services like those from Turbulent Flux, we have found an excellent Norwegian partner that commits to the digital transition of optimising oil and gas production lines whilst reducing financial and environmental implications,” said Siddharth Setia, Trade & Digitalisation Lead at Sumitomo Australia.

Turbulent Flux’s real-time, cloud-native software solutions are based on a unique hybrid modeling approach combining predictive capabilities of physical models with machine learning models that assist and self-adjust data over time. This assures an unprecedented level of accuracy and accessibility in the market.

“The access to quality flow rate predictions and real-time insights, is the basis for effective production optimisation. We are excited to work with Sumitomo Australia and support the Oceanian E&P companies in their operational challenges whilst creating effective dialogues and lasting relationships going forward,” said Halvard Ellingsen, CEO at Turbulent Flux.

Both companies are committed to developing and handling innovative solutions that address the needs of the global energy industry within an era of transition. Common themes include reducing operators’ flaring and chemical injection needs, as well as hydrogen and CO2 transportation.

The collaboration between Turbulent Flux and Sumitomo Australia supports the wider scaling of Turbulent Flux’s software services within the Australian and New Zealand markets. Beginning immediately, Sumitomo Australia will represent Turbulent Flux in Australia and New Zealand, with a first representation set during this year’s APPEA Conference.

Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of Japan’s leading global integrated trading and investment business enterprises. Since its establishment in the Oceania region in 1961, Sumitomo Australia trades in a wide range of products, provides integrated supply chain management services, and engages in investment and business development across various industries. With its accumulated knowledge and experience in the local market and Sumitomo Corporation’s strong global presence and diverse portfolio, Sumitomo Australia seeks to drive new business opportunities and bring innovation to society.

Turbulent Flux provides real-time simulation software for flow insights for the oil & gas industry. Simulations undertaken are based on a hybrid model combining the predictive capabilities of physical models with the speed and self-correcting abilities of data analytics. We are a trusted software provider to clients around the world.

