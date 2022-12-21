Tumble Smart Laundry Launches Pickup & Delivery Service

Brings speed, proximity, and transparency to yesterday’s “Uber for laundry” service

Makes on-demand laundry faster than ever–pickup in 30 minutes, delivery same-day

Introduces gig economy model for earning passive income–without leaving home

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tumble, the smart laundry technology platform, today launched its newest product offering – Tumble Pickup & Delivery – for a faster, more reliable and transparent on-demand laundry service. By integrating with best-in-class delivery services, including DoorDash, Tumble powers the fastest turnaround time available with laundry picked up in under 30 minutes and delivered back in under four hours.





For consumers, Tumble Pickup & Delivery eliminates the most dreaded household chore – doing the laundry. For gig workers, it introduces a faster way to earn passive income and build a personalized laundry service without leaving home. Tumble Pickup & Delivery is available in San Francisco and San Jose starting today, and will launch nationwide soon.

“Tumble is working to create a world in which we don’t have to think about laundry. Open the app, push a button and your laundry is done,” said Tumble CEO and Founder, Scott Patterson. “Tumble Pickup & Delivery does laundry the way it was meant to be and sets the standard for the modern on-demand service — consistent quality and reliability from the moment you hand off your bag to our certified laundry pros until it’s personally dropped off. Consumers can finally have the experience they have come to expect and deserve.”

Tumble Pickup & Delivery features in-app tracking that allows users to know who is doing their laundry and keep tabs on laundry status, as it’s on the move. The launch of Pickup & Delivery also marks the first opportunity for gig workers (Washers) to operationalize laundry as a service from home and on their own time. Washers can achieve SuperWasher status based on user ratings and reviews, in turn placing consumer trust in the hands of Tumble’s certified laundry pros and growing community.

The average American spends 225 hours a year doing laundry. If consumers make $20 an hour, then that’s $4,500 a year worth of opportunity cost—money they could earn or invest in themselves instead of folding underwear. Throw in the cost of equipment, detergent and fabric softener, consumers are spending way more on laundry than they think.

“Services that claim to be ‘on demand’ are behind the times – they’re using the same ‘Uber for Laundry’ model from nearly a decade ago and still doing laundry in mass and mixed bulk,” said Tumble CTO and former Founder of Washio, Bob Wall. “Tumble Pickup & Delivery gives consumers freedom of choice and liberates them from doing laundry. Our ‘no drive time’ model broadens access and opportunity for more people to generate revenue without stepping foot outside of their front door.”

Pickup & Delivery is Tumble’s newest product to transform shared laundry rooms and machines into revenue-driving assets. Debuting on the heels of a recently announced $7 million Seed round, Tumble drives net operating income (NOI) for multifamily apartment owners and operators, and powers a seamless laundry experience for residents. Tumble counts 2B Living, Moss & Company, Mosser and AMC Management LLC and R.A. Snyder Properties, Inc. among its nationwide list of customers.

“Tumble Pickup & Delivery extends the value chain to consumers and allows us to further optimize revenue opportunities and experiences across every touchpoint in the laundry service lifecycle – from residents to gig workers to property managers and portfolios, and even laundromats,” closed Patterson.

To sign up for Tumble Pickup & Delivery or to join your city’s wait list, head to jointumble.com. To learn more about Tumble, visit tumble.to.

About Tumble

Tumble is the smart laundry technology platform that offers an all-digital experience from cashless payment to cycle tracking and machine security. Tumble’s Smart Laundry platform is first of its kind, allowing users to simply download the app, add balance to their wallet, choose their location and connect to Tumble’s laundry machines with a unique code. In 2022, the company introduced Tumble Pickup and Delivery service by offering on-demand, trusted laundry care without the hassle and delays of driving. To learn more, visit tumble.to.

