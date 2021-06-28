Tula Reveals Technology to Reduce CO2 by 11% in Mild Hybrid Diesel Vehicles

Cost-Effective Solution Helps Meet Challenging Euro 7 Emissions Targets

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DSF—Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency, has released the findings of a recent simulation study to evaluate the efficacy of its newest technology. The study validated that Tula’s Dynamic Skip Fire (DSF) developed for mild hybrid diesel vehicles reduced CO 2 emissions in a 2.3 liter 4-cylinder 48-volt light commercial vehicle in challenging real-world conditions. When Tula’s software strategies were implemented, an additional 11% of CO 2 was eliminated compared to industry-leading hybrid powertrains. The CO 2 reduction can be achieved at a cost of only €200 ($235 USD) per vehicle.

For manufacturers of light duty commercial vehicles, this technology offers a compelling and cost-effective solution to achieve challenging Euro 7 emission standards expected to go into effect by 2026 for all new vehicles in Europe.

“We created a synergistic technology by combining mild hybrid powertrain controls with our diesel Dynamic Skip Fire, which has proven to be very effective at reducing NO X (nitrogen oxides) and CO 2 (carbon dioxide) emissions in heavy duty trucks,” said R. Scott Bailey, president and CEO of Tula Technologies. “We call it electrified diesel Dynamic Skip Fire, or edDSF, and it will help manufacturers of light commercial vehicles meet challenging NO X standards in a cost-effective manner. Equally significant, our product performs even better in tougher real-world conditions than under test cycles.”

FEV, an international engineering partner to the auto industry, joined forces with Tula to develop this study. Tula will present the results at the virtual Diesel Powertrains 3.0 Conference (https://fev-live.com/diesel/conference-program/) Wednesday, June 30, at 10:35 Paris (CEST) / 16:35 Beijing.

The findings show that electrified diesel Dynamic Skip Fire (edDSF) can significantly reduce CO 2 output through the synergies created by pairing a hybrid system with DSF while also providing a means to achieve upcoming low-NO X targets aimed at decreasing the pollution created by internal combustion engines. Fuel savings are an additional benefit of edDSF compared to other emissions management technologies that typically require burning additional fuel to produce the heat required to decrease tailpipe emissions. The economics of edDSF are compelling—over a six-month period, an urban delivery vehicle equipped with edDSF will save enough in fuel expenses to recoup the costs associated with Tula’s technology.

Bailey concluded, “We are excited to present our findings at this global conference. With edDSF, we are offering a leading-edge solution to help meet the tight deadline the EU has set to reduce emissions, and for vehicle powertrain development, 2026 is just around the corner. edDSF is one of the many patented technologies in Tula’s portfolio that help improve the environment by increasing the efficiency of engines and motors while reducing harmful emissions. I am very proud of our outstanding engineering team for continuing to develop new applications for our state-of-the art control technologies.”

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including gasoline-powered, diesel, alternative fuel, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Tula’s culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technology and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 340 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

