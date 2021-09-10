Home Business Wire Tufin to Present at Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-founder, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, taking place virtually on September 13 – 14, 2021.

A webcast of Mr. Kitov’s fireside chat will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Tufin’s Investor Relations website on Monday, September 13.

For more information, please visit: https://investors.tufin.com/

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

Contacts

Jackie Marcus or Michael Cummings

investors@tufin.com

Susan Rivera

Corporate Communications Manager, Tufin

susan.rivera@tufin.com

