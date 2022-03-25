Tufin Technical Support Awarded a Bronze Stevie Award

Company’s Superior Customer Support Program Recognized by the 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Tufin Technical Support won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software category in the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Since its inception, Tufin solutions have been purchased by over 2,000 customers in more than 70 countries. Tufin’s Technical Support team is dedicated to making these deployments a reality for customers, leading them in their operationalization of Tufin, in order to drive value and ROI for their business. Tufin’s Support Team reports a 94% customer satisfaction rate and a 99% first response SLA.

“Supporting our customers has long been our most critical responsibility,” said Raj Motwane, Senior Vice President, Services & Operations, Tufin. “Through our support program, customers are receiving the assistance they need to ensure a seamless implementation, as well as ongoing advice to ensure they are optimizing their use of the platform. The entire team is thrilled to have their hard work and dedication be recognized with a Stevie award.”

With three Centers of Excellence around the globe, Tufin provides 24×7 follow-the-sun support. Tufin offers several levels of fee-based technical support as well as free opportunities for customer support and troubleshooting, including the Tufin Technical Forum and Knowledge Center. Tufin hosts regular Tufin User Group localized events, a customer Slack channel, and holds annual events in the U.S. and EMEA for customer training, education, and networking.

“The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards’ President, Maggie Gallagher Miller. “The judges recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Tufin



Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

