Tufin Directs Investors to its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, advised investors that a copy of its filed annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.tufin.com/home/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Tufin will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@tufin.com, or by mail to Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., 5 HaShalom Road, ToHa Tower, Tel Aviv 6789205, Israel.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

