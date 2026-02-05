Tufin Delivers Record Results in 2025, with an Impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71; Lauded for Innovations in Solving Network Complexity with Groundbreaking AI

Network Security Posture Management Leader Sees Increased Demand for its Unified Control Plane, Streamlining Visibility, Control, and Protection Across Hybrid Networks

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Tufin, the leader in network security posture management, today shared its outstanding 2025 results - and detailed how the company is seeing increased demand from customers and prospects for its AI-powered solutions that help strengthen network security posture across on-prem infrastructure, cloud, and the edge, all while simplifying operations.

Some highlights of Tufin’s continued growth and success include:

30% new business growth, year-over-year

2.5x growth in cloud, SASE, and microsegmentation

A “Rule of 45+” company

107% customer net retention

An increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS) to 71

Over the past year, Tufin has worked closely with customers to anticipate how network security must evolve - especially as agentic AI moves from concept to operational reality. Organizations today are confronting a level of hybrid network complexity that has far outpaced human-scale management. In response, Tufin is engineering the next generation of network security platforms, built on the company’s embedded AI engine TufinAI, to streamline collaboration and ensure security teams can maintain control as networks become more dynamic and self-directed.

“Today’s networks are under constant attack - not only because adversaries are more advanced, but because network environments have become too complex to manage efficiently,” said Raymond Brancato, CEO of Tufin. “Attackers exploit misconfigurations and hidden exposures to reach sensitive data inside internal networks. At Tufin, we are building the most advanced AI-driven network security control plane to give teams a clear, precise understanding of network connectivity, continuously identify risk, and keep security policies accurate and up to date - so organizations can remediate issues faster and stay ahead of attackers.”

Net Promoter Score Jumps to 71, Reflecting Strong Product and Customer Success

Tufin’s commitment to customers was highlighted in the company’s recently released NPS of 71, which represents an increase of 57%, year-over-year. An NPS score demonstrates that a vast majority of survey respondents would recommend a company’s products to colleagues, and is a standard industry-recognized way of indicating the success of a company in providing for its customers.

The automation enabled by the Tufin platform was seen as a major source of value by customers, as was the solution’s ability to establish full visibility of all aspects of a network - and to provide the policy review and audit capabilities needed to put that information to efficient use.

Unified Control Plane Solves Growing Network Complexity

Tufin released several product updates that reflected customers’ needs to efficiently understand and manage their increasingly large, complex, and geographically dispersed network environments. Chief among these was Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) R25-2, delivering expanded visibility, deeper automation, and stronger security controls - all from the company’s Unified Control Plane.

With R25-2, Tufin strengthened its unified control plane with improved topology accuracy, enhanced cloud compliance and automation, streamlined SASE policy control, and refined AI-driven insights. This single platform approach was lauded by the editors of Enterprise Security Tech, as Tufin’s Unified Control Plane was named a 2025 Cyber Top Innovation award winner by the publication.

Recent Highlights and Recognition

TufinAI and a number of natural language AI Assistants were launched, helping to make complex network security tasks easier. These natural-language search tools help customers instantly find accurate policy and rules information - and can be used by all levels of an organization, regardless of technical expertise, improving collaboration and decision-making across security and network teams. Additional TufinAI-powered solutions will be revealed in the coming months.

TOS Discovery was launched, delivering to customers a new solution to help them ensure their network topology is always accurate and up-to-date. TOS Discovery was the industry’s first live network topology onboarding solution to be integrated natively into a network security policy management solution, fueling improved security, access, and compliance outcomes.

Tufin’s innovative network security solutions continue to be recognized for their ability to provide customers with solutions that centralize visibility, automate policy orchestration, and ensure continuous compliance across hybrid networks. TufinAI was recognized with a “RSAC 2025 Best of Show Award” by Enterprise Security Tech. The company was also named a 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator for the “Most Innovative Policy Management” by Cyber Defense Magazine, and was awarded with a 2025 Global Infosec Award. Leading analyst firm Intellyx also named Tufin one of its 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award winners.

Tufin continued to invest in accelerating partner growth and long-term success with the launch of its enhanced partner program. The new partner program reinforces Tufin’s dedication to being a channel-first company, introducing enhanced tiers, expanded technical and sales enablement, new marketing support, recognition of partner commitment, and margin protection across all segments.

Tufin also added Jeffrey Spear as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), as the company continued to invest in strengthening its leadership team. His direct field experience and firsthand knowledge of the issues and complications that security professionals face have proven to be instrumental in shaping Tufin’s security strategy and go-to-market approach.

For more information about how Tufin can simplify your organization’s operations while strengthening its security posture, please click here.

About Tufin

Tufin helps enterprises simplify network complexity. As the leading network security posture management platform, Tufin serves as the unified control plane for modern hybrid networks spanning on-premises, cloud, SASE, microsegmentation, and multi-vendor environments. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Tufin delivers continuous risk visibility, reduces exposure through policy-driven automation, and enables continuous compliance and audit readiness at scale. For more information, please visit www.tufin.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Tufin

Jeff Drew

Tufin Public Relations

P: +1.617.233.5109

E: jeff.drew@tufin.com