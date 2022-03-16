Tufin Awarded Gold for Network Security and Management by Globee Awards’ 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

Tufin Orchestration Suite Lauded for Ability to Automate Network Changes While Maintaining a Consistent Security Policy Organization-Wide

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced today that the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ was named a 2022 Gold Winner in Network Security and Management by the Globee Awards 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®.

The Tufin Orchestration Suite provides a policy-centric solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing enterprise security changes for the world’s largest, most complex networks. From applications to containers and firewalls, Tufin provides advanced security policy management automation to enhance business agility and accuracy by eliminating manual errors and ensuring continuous compliance via a single console.

“This award is a tremendous recognition of our team’s success in delivering a solution that gives businesses the visibility they need to balance development and protection,” said Yoram Gronich, SVP of Products and Engineering, Tufin. “Businesses today need to be both agile and secure – two requirements that for a long time seemed to be incompatible. However, with Tufin, the delivery of business applications can be accelerated while network security risks are minimized, empowering DevOps teams to securely deploy code as needed to drive business forward.”

The Globee Awards 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping to set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

More than 55 judges from around the world, representing a spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

