TUC.technology in Paris – TUC.tiny and TUC.modular Dashboard World Premiere at Viva Technology 2024, May 22-25

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just over a month after the Digital World Premiere, TUC.tiny is ready to make its debut at VivaTech 2024, the most important technology fair in Europe. In Hall 1, Pavilion 41, TUC S.r.l. will present to the public for the first time its latest technological innovation: TUC.tiny®, the Modular Dashboard concept, and the TUC.technology offering, developed to revolutionize the world of mobility.





TUC.tiny® is the compact version of the industrialized technology launched last year, based on the TUC.technology® patent and released in over 140 countries. It is currently the subject of collaborations with industry leaders such as ZER01NE, the Hyundai Motor Group’s Open Innovation Platform, for the development of “Human-centric” vehicles.

This technological gem is based on the three pillars of TUC: mechanical structure, electronic management, and data exchange. Thanks to the integration of USB Type-C technology, TUC.tiny® aims to reinvent the interaction between users and vehicles, converging mobility and everyday life.

The result of advanced research by TUC S.r.l. in technological miniaturization and simplification, TUC.tiny® represents the core of the company’s patented technology, designed to innovate the value chain in the mobility sector with a “human-centric” approach. It is an ideal solution for both the main players in the sector and users, representing a perfect synthesis of their needs.

The Modular Dashboard, developed to showcase the potential of TUC.tiny®, is a true blank canvas, customizable infinite times thanks to TUC.tiny® and TUC.technology®. An environment to inhabit and configure without limits, adapting functionally and flexibly to the needs of users.

With TUC.tiny® and its advanced interface – including physical fastening, electrical connectivity, and data transfer – any device can be integrated into the modular dashboard design, making it immediately operational. TUC.tiny® supports all everyday devices with USB Type-C connection, distinguishing itself by seamlessly blending into any part of the vehicle. Its robustness is ensured by a mechanical or electro-actuated locking mechanism, introducing the novelty of NFC technology for added security.

The introduction of TUC.tiny® completes the TUC.technology® offering, marking a step forward towards the democratization of technology. The gateway to an advanced mobility experience becomes wider, easily accommodating the smart objects that animate our daily lives.

TUC.tiny® and TUC.technology® embody the vision of the mobility ecosystem of the future: interconnected, multimodal, circular, and dynamic. This technology not only connects but synthesizes different spheres of our lives, making mobility more accessible, customizable, and environmentally conscious.

TUC invites everyone to imagine and build together a world where technology unites us, improving every aspect of our daily journey. The project, which started in the automotive sector, now aims to scale the technology to new verticals such as aerospace and marine sectors.

“The World Premiere of TUC.tiny® at VivaTech 2024 is an important recognition for TUC.technology as an enabler of the Mobility of the Future,” said Ludovico Campana, Inventor and CEO of TUC. “TUC.tiny® represents our promise for the future: the vision of a world where technology and mobility create personalized experiences designed around the needs of each individual. This is the future that TUC S.r.l. is building: a mobility ecosystem driven by the values of democratization, personalization, and sustainability.“

TUC.tiny® and the Modular Dashboard are ready to be showcased live to the public at VivaTech 2024, demonstrating that this vision is already a reality.

For more information, visit the “NEWSROOM” section of the website: https://www.tuc.technology/newsroom.

ABOUT TUC.technology

TUC S.r.l. is a leading Deep-Tech company in mobility innovation, specializing in the development of modular solutions for vehicles that aim to simplify and revolutionize the concept of a vehicle. Distinguished by technological excellence on an international level, TUC has received significant recognitions, including exhibitions at CES in Las Vegas and the National Automobile Museum.

With the launch of TUC 3.0, the company sets new standards in the sector, collaborating with major global OEMs. Learn more at http://www.tuc.technology.

