Home Business Wire Comtech Announces Results for its Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024
Business Wire

Comtech Announces Results for its Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024

di Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #5G–Oct. 31, 2024– In a letter to shareholders, Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results are now available.


Investors are invited to access the fourth quarter fiscal 2024 shareholder letter at its website at comtech.com/investors/. A copy of the letter will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Comtech also intends to host a previously scheduled earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today. Individuals can access the conference call by dialing (800) 267-6316 (primary) or (203) 518-9783 (alternate) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (888) 225-1190 or (402) 220-4971. A live webcast of the call is also available at comtech.com/investors/.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Maria Ceriello

631-962-7115

Maria.Ceriello@comtech.com

Articoli correlati

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Completes Acquisition of Zoetis’ Medicated Feed Additive Product Portfolio and Certain Water-Soluble Products

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq: PAHC) today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of the medicated...
Continua a leggere

Marin Software Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) (“Marin”, “Marin Software” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital marketing...
Continua a leggere

Rockwell Automation Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.31 Per Share on Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php