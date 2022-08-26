TSS Solutions Announces Corporate Office Relocation and Expansion

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#groundbasedairsurveillanceradars–TSS Solutions, an Acorn Growth Company, announces its Corporate Office Relocation and Expansion.

TSS Solutions, a defense electronics engineering and manufacturing-focused company, announced today the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters in West Melbourne, FL.

The relocation and expansion house the Depot, Government, Radar, and SATCOM business units, Corporate Leadership Team, and Corporate Services.

“Expanding to a 55,000-square-foot office and engineer/production space is a substantial upgrade from the Company’s prior facilities. This new facility has been specifically designed for our operations utilizing the latest LEAN concepts, and it will provide the necessary infrastructure allowing TSS to serve our ever-expanding global defense customer base more quickly and efficiently and to advance the overall operations and growth of the company,” said Don DiFrisco, President & CEO.

TSS Solutions is a defense electronics engineering and manufacturing-focused company, continually innovating technology advancements and improvements to radar and SATCOM systems originally developed by some of the world’s most powerful aerospace and defense brands. As owners of several radar systems, and providers of systems for lease, TSS Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide state-of-the-art technology capabilities at the optimal mix of the low cost of acquisition and leasing, fast delivery, service-life extension, and ongoing maintenance and operations support services where it is needed, when it is needed, globally. A full-service, in-house depot operation supports TSS Solutions’ technical capabilities and engineering expertise.



Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com

