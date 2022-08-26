Home Business Wire TSS Solutions Announces Corporate Office Relocation and Expansion
Business Wire

TSS Solutions Announces Corporate Office Relocation and Expansion

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#groundbasedairsurveillanceradars–TSS Solutions, an Acorn Growth Company, announces its Corporate Office Relocation and Expansion.

TSS Solutions, a defense electronics engineering and manufacturing-focused company, announced today the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters in West Melbourne, FL.

The relocation and expansion house the Depot, Government, Radar, and SATCOM business units, Corporate Leadership Team, and Corporate Services.

“Expanding to a 55,000-square-foot office and engineer/production space is a substantial upgrade from the Company’s prior facilities. This new facility has been specifically designed for our operations utilizing the latest LEAN concepts, and it will provide the necessary infrastructure allowing TSS to serve our ever-expanding global defense customer base more quickly and efficiently and to advance the overall operations and growth of the company,” said Don DiFrisco, President & CEO.

TSS Solutions is a defense electronics engineering and manufacturing-focused company, continually innovating technology advancements and improvements to radar and SATCOM systems originally developed by some of the world’s most powerful aerospace and defense brands. As owners of several radar systems, and providers of systems for lease, TSS Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide state-of-the-art technology capabilities at the optimal mix of the low cost of acquisition and leasing, fast delivery, service-life extension, and ongoing maintenance and operations support services where it is needed, when it is needed, globally. A full-service, in-house depot operation supports TSS Solutions’ technical capabilities and engineering expertise.

www.tsssolutions.com.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com

Contacts

Joe Carroll, TSS Solutions

321.242.0000

828.320.4559

Articoli correlati

United States Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Market Overview Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "US Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study provides...
Continua a leggere

Ubiquiti Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
~ Revenues of $443.1 million ~ GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.53 and $1.54 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI)...
Continua a leggere

San Rafael, California Deploys Opticom™ Traffic Signal Preemption

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of San Rafael, California, is integrating innovative traffic solutions that decrease congestion and focus...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

United States Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Market Overview Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire