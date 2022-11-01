TSR, Inc. Hires Karen Levy from Iprofs LLC

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced its main operating subsidiary TSR Consulting Services, Inc. has made a significant strategic hire.

TSR Consulting Services, Inc. is extremely excited to announce the hiring of Karen Levy, Principal Partner of Iprofs, LLC, a woman owned Information Technology Staffing Firm that she founded in 1992. Karen has been providing top tier talent to blue chip clients for over 30 years and has grown into a nationwide leader in permanent placements, staff augmentation, and retained search services.

President and CEO, Thomas Salerno stated, “Karen brings to TSR an unparalleled work ethic, extensive industry knowledge and rock solid relationships. I am confident that our TSR team will help enhance and expand her current level of service, by joining our first in class recruiting team with her superior client satisfaction skills. In turn, Karen’s experience and expertise will certainly be invaluable to our staff.”

Karen Levy stated, ”Joining TSR, provides me with access to a very impressive recruiting engine that uses cutting edge search technologies, which will allow me to expand my capabilities in supporting clients’ needs. I am excited to begin this journey with such a prominent company.”

Salerno added, “This is another strategic move by the company that will help us continue our upward growth trajectory and bring us one step closer to being recognized as the premier IT staffing firm in the nation, which I personally think we already are.”

