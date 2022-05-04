TSA Awards Analogic Corporation up to $781 Million to Provide ConneCT™ Checkpoint CT Scanners to US Airports

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analogic Corporation announced today that they have received the award of two orders from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for a combined total value of up to $781.2 million for the procurement and maintenance of up to 469 base and 469 full-size ConneCT™ computed tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening systems. Analogic’s ConneCT systems will be used to screen carry-on items at TSA checkpoints and are part of a larger TSA effort to improve checkpoint security screening. In August 2021, Analogic received a $198 million award from TSA for the procurement of mid-size CT checkpoint security screening systems, which are now being installed at airport checkpoints. Deployment of Analogic’s base and full-size systems are expected to begin in the summer of 2022.

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic said: “ Our team is very proud to have been chosen by the TSA as a critical partner in the deployment of next generation security technologies.” Mr. Ripp continued by stating that, “ These awards represent the first step in the transformation of our nation’s aviation checkpoints as we transition to an appropriate combination of security, efficiency, enhancement and a potentially unique passenger experience.”

The Analogic ConneCT is an advanced security screening system that delivers superior threat detection and improved passenger throughput compared to legacy checkpoint x-ray scanners. It combines CT 3-D imaging with advanced explosive threat detection software. The technology allows airports and regulators to permit passengers to leave approved liquids and electronics in their bags at the screening checkpoints, reducing the need for passengers to divest items and increasing passenger throughput, all in a touch-free environment. As part of the TSA’s Checkpoint Property Screening Systems (CPSS) program, the ConneCT has been qualified by TSA for deployment at US Airports, and the ConneCT base, mid-size, and full-size systems are now on TSA’s Acceptable Capabilities List and available for donation via the Capabilities Acceptance Process.

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Peabody, MA, is a global leader in design, development manufacturing and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging & detection and power & automation solutions for security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. Analogic has been an innovation leader in the field of computed tomography for over 40 years, with over 2,000 CT systems and gantries deployed worldwide through contracts with TSA and its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) security partners. For more information, please visit www.analogic.com.

