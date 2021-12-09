Truyo Named a Strong Performer in Privacy Management by Leading Independent Research Firm

Report notes Truyo’s “management and fulfillment of individual privacy rights capabilities are some of the best in the market”

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance—Truyo, the leader in truly automated consent and data privacy rights management, today announced it has been named a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software Q4 2021 report by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent research and advisory firm. The Forrester report, which identifies the most significant providers in the category, cited Truyo’s “…management and fulfillment of individual privacy rights capabilities are some of the best in the market.”

Truyo was among a select group of companies Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software Q4 2021 evaluation. In the evaluation, Truyo was named a Strong Performer, receiving the highest possible scores in the criteria of automation, ease of use, performance management, and planned enhancements.

According to the report, Truyo “…is the perfect fit for large enterprise companies, with complex environments that, while willing to exploit the full potential of automation, are not ready to automate their full program on day one.” The report also notes, “Not only does the software help companies manage and comply with customer requests around their personal information, such as access and deletion, but also offers curated answers that can help end users understand which data the company collected and processed in a language that makes sense to them.”

Truyo’s automated privacy rights management solution was also recently listed among the top 1% of privacy management software companies by the International Association for Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Egnyte’s Chief Governance Officer Jeff Sizemore is thrilled about the rankings saying, “Truyo’s enterprise tool is being thrust into the mainstream as it is recognized by major research firms and privacy groups. Between the capabilities and price point, it’s a no-brainer to add Truyo to your stack.”

“We feel being recognized as a strong performer in privacy management by ​​one of the highest-regarded analyst research firms is extremely validating and timely, particularly as new privacy laws begin to take effect,” said Dan Clarke, president of Truyo. “Companies are reevaluating their approaches to managing data and incident response in anticipation of the new privacy laws, and many are turning to automation to systematize and scale long-term compliance. Truyo is well positioned to empower organizations to automate many of the processes and reduce risk exposure.”

Earlier this year, Truyo also announced a partnership with Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, to enable organizations to discover and access all structured and unstructured data to automate the entire subject access request (SAR) process –– solving one of the biggest obstacles organizations face in consent and privacy management. Through this end-to-end solution, organizations can:

Effectuate changes and make deletions or anonymizations

Automate governance

Construct data lakes

Automate data request responses

Develop highly accurate data maps

“Now being recognized by major research firms and privacy groups, Truyo’s enterprise privacy management solution is propelling into the mainstream –– and it isn’t any wonder why,” said Egnyte’s Chief Governance Officer Jeff Sizemore. “The combination of its robust automation capabilities and price point has made it a no-brainer to add to your organization’s stack.”

To download “The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software Q4 2021” report, click here.

About Truyo

Truyo, an IntraEdge company, powered by Intel®, offers customers true consent and data privacy rights management automation. Specializing in privacy UX, Truyo has a nuanced understanding and a depth of experience in the operational delivery of privacy rights management creating better privacy rights and consent management experiences for users and companies. Through its Truyo Privacy Platform and Health-Check Management Solutions, Truyo enables global organizations to manage complex compliance requirements, minimize risk and deliver fast ROI. For more information, visit truyo.com.

Contacts

Beth Cochran



602.758.0750 | beth@wiredprgroup.com