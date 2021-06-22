Trux Achieves Compliance Standards as Qualified eTicketing Software in Six States

North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington become the latest states where Trux meets the e-ticketing compliance standards

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trux™, the leader in dump truck logistics technology, today announced it received verbal confirmation that it meets the eTicketing compliance standards by the Departments of Transportation (DOT) in six states. With this confirmation, Trux is able to provide compliant eTicketing functionality in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Trux was previously approved for eTicketing in Tennessee.

To achieve this qualification, Trux’s eTicketing solution has met the established requirements for digital ticketing from each individual states’ DOTs, ensuring full conformance with modern regulations. The Trux system allows users to easily access its e-Ticketing services directly in the main Trux platform without requiring additional software or apps.

Trux is continuously building on the eTicketing momentum in the heavy construction and asphalt industry, reaching out to every state DOT and prioritizing areas of greatest demand from their material producer customers. In doing so, Trux remains committed to meeting the needs of construction professionals by providing the services and technology that propel the industry forward.

“We are committed to providing unparalleled solutions that meet the needs of construction professionals today and into the future,” said Bart Ronan, CEO of Trux. “By increasing efficiency and streamlining day-to-day processes, our system is paving the way for the modern era of trucking operations. We are pleased to achieve this latest milestone and look forward to ultimately receiving confirmation we meet eTicketing compliance standards in every state.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Trux’s latest approval from Tennessee’s Department of Transportation last month. With the recent confirmation that the platform meets the standards of these six new states, Trux is well poised to achieve its goal of making eTicketing a standard within the trucking industry

To learn more about Trux’s software, visit truxnow.com.

Trux is the leading dump truck logistics platform designed for material producers, fleet owners and contractors. The cloud-based software connects contractors and material producers with the nation’s largest network of technology-enabled haulers. Trux users realize significant gains in the profitability of their logistics services through more efficient operations, better customer experience, and improved visibility into operations.

