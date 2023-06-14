Trustle Appoints Marc Boroditsky to Board of Directors

Boroditsky joins existing board members Rick Grinnell and Emiliano Berenbaum, bringing over 30 years of experience scaling high-performance revenue organizations at global software companies

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustle, provider of innovative cloud access management solutions, today announced the appointment of Marc Boroditsky to its board of directors. Boroditsky, an early advisor and investor of Trustle and who currently serves as President of Revenue at Cloudflare, is a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of leadership experience. He joins existing board members Rick Grinnell, founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures and Emiliano Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Trustle, on the heels of Trustle’s recent $6 million seed funding round to support the leadership team in navigating this growth stage.

“Not only are Marc’s roots in building software, but he also has significant experience in all stages of a company from pure concept to high growth scaling,” said Berenbaum. “Marc’s first-hand knowledge complements Trustle’s business goals and technology roadmap, and I am confident he will play an important role in our strategic growth. Trustle is on a mission to revolutionize access-at-risk management, and we are thrilled to welcome Marc to our board of directors to further build on that mission.”

Before Cloudflare, Boroditsky served as Chief Revenue Officer at Twilio Inc., where he played a leading role in helping secure the company’s $3 billion in annual revenue and its successful IPO. Previously, Marc was Vice President, Identity Management at Oracle, following its 2011 acquisition of his startup, Passlogix. As founder and CEO, Boroditsky led Passlogix through the creation of their industry-defining approach to simplify and secure access to all computer systems and applications, revitalizing the Enterprise Single Sign-On (ESSO) market. Before Passlogix, Boroditsky founded Numera Corporation and Novus Technologies, providing technical solutions in the medical and financial fields. He is also an active advisor and board member for other impactful technology companies of various stages.

“In my experience, the generalized approach to identity and access management (IAM) from existing vendors has missed the mark when it comes to Dev/Sec/Ops for cloud requirements. Trustle’s needs-based access control solves these complex requirements,” said Boroditsky. “The company has made great progress over the past two years and I look forward to continuing the journey as a board member.”

Trustle will be at the 2023 Black Hat conference in Las Vegas from August 8-10. To meet the Trustle team and learn more about the company’s access management technology during the event, please get in touch. To learn more about Trustle, please visit https://www.trustle.com/.

About Trustle

Trustle simplifies needs-based access control and enables a more secure and efficient cloud environment. With Trustle, system owners can create a comprehensive catalog of permissions and policies that allow front-line users to request access or be granted temporary, just-in-time, or until-revoked access. Trustle helps developers, citizen developers, teams and organizations manage access-at-risk within minutes, establish new strategies and structure to protect business data within days, and improve and accelerate compliance. Learn more about Trustle at https://www.trustle.com/.

