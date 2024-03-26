Trustfull Appoints Jim Greenwell as Executive Advisor

MILAN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustfull, a leading risktech platform utilizing silent checks on phone, email, IP address, and device intelligence to combat fraud across onboarding, authentication, and payments, announces the appointment of Jim Greenwell as Executive Advisor.









Greenwell joins the company with deep experience in the digital identity and mobility space, most recently serving as an executive adviser to Thomson Reuters and AuthenticID, as well as serving on the advisory boards of Prove and Gravy Analytics. Jim is the former CEO of Danal, Inc., having led the company’s growth and innovation within the mobile identity and authentication space for over a decade through its sale to Boku, Inc. (LON: BOKU) in 2019. During his tenure, Jim created successful global partnerships and enduring customer relationships in a broad range of industries, including financial services, government, e-commerce, and wireless. One World Identity recognized Jim as one of the top four CEOs in Identity and Authentication in 2018 and one of the “Top 100 Influencers in Identity” in 2019.

Prior to Danal, Jim was CEO and President at ACE*COMM Corporation focusing on Telecom OSS/BSS software. Prior to ACE*COMM, Jim was the COO/SVP of the Americas and AsiaPac for LCC International where he grew the mobile network design business. Jim began his career as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army where he served in Northern Iraq and Turkey as part of the Kurdish relief effort following Desert Storm.

In his role as Executive Advisor, Greenwell will collaborate closely with Trustfull’s leadership team to further enhance the platform’s capabilities and drive its expansion into new markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Trustfull CEO Marko Maras said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jim to Trustfull as our Executive Advisor. His deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of driving growth and innovation will be invaluable as we continue to empower businesses with advanced fraud prevention solutions.”

Jim Greenwell also expressed his enthusiasm about joining Trustfull, stating, “I am honored to join Trustfull as Executive Advisor. The company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to combat fraud is truly impressive, and I look forward to working closely with the team to further strengthen Trustfull’s position as a leader in the industry.”

Greenwell’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Trustfull as it continues to innovate and expand its suite of fraud prevention solutions, helping businesses mitigate risks and protect their assets in an increasingly digital landscape.

About Trustfull

Trustfull is a cloud-based digital risk intelligence platform. Utilizing silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email address, IP address, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries assess risks an provide a safer online experience. Main use cases include: KYC, AML, Account Takeover, Promo Abuse and Transaction Monitoring.

