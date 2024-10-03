Trust in Media Cooperative and Information Professional Association To Host Symposium on Information Quality in the Age of Generative AI

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trust In Media Cooperative (TIM) and the Information Professionals Association (IPA), two organizations committed to promoting quality information and media transparency, will be co-hosting their first-ever symposium, Beyond the Noise – Elevating Information Quality in a Generative AI Era on October 28 in Washington D.C.





“False information and influence campaigns are a major security concern for everyone in the U.S. – no matter where they live, their political affiliation, or background,” said Brian Murphy, President of IPA. “This symposium is an opportunity to bring together subject-matter-experts and decision-makers to build solutions around easily accessible, quality information.”

The symposium will explore what defines information quality, the dual role of AI in narrative attacks and defenses and how improving information quality can protect Americans from foreign influence campaigns.

The event, taking place weeks before the 2024 U.S. election, will showcase TIM’s AI-enabled Election Integrity Dashboard, a free tool that provides information and insights on election operations.

“Elections are a very important topic right now especially given the concern around trust in the electoral process,” said the Honorable Ellen McCarthy, founder & CEO of TIM. “We created this dashboard to provide access to verified information on election procedures, polling, and operations in state elections. We believe if people have access to accurate election information, then they will veer towards high-quality data.”

For more details on the Beyond the Noise Symposium and to register, visit the event page.

About TIM

The Trust in Media Cooperative (TIM) is a 501(c)(3) bipartisan nonprofit promoting quality information and transparency in media. TIM collaborates with media, private industry, technology, and government to improve information quality and trust by establishing standards and best practices. The cooperative empowers individuals and organizations to demand and use reliable information in today’s digital landscape.

About IPA

The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a 501(c)(3) independent nonprofit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security within the national sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. IPA serves as an international partnership of information professionals focused on the study, advancement, and application of information-related activities and technologies to achieve specific, predictable effects.

